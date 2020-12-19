Harlem subway fire suspect arrested, charged with murder of MTA motorman

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, New York (WABC) -- A man suspected of setting a subway fire that killed an MTA motorman has been arrested and charged with murder.

Police say 50-year-old Nathaniel Avinger intentionally set a fire inside a train at the 110th Street station in Harlem back in March.

The fire killed 36-year-old MTA motorman Garrett Goble.

Avinger was questioned by police the day after the fire but was released.

Investigators say he was arrested this week for groping a subway conductor and that's when he made statements connecting him to the deadly fire.

