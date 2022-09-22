Madison Square Garden raises banner as Harry Styles wraps 15th consecutive performance

Harry Styles got a proper New York send-off as he wrapped up his 15th consecutive performance at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Madison Square Garden is now officially Harry's House after Harry Styles played the final sold-out show of his residency.

A banner marking the occasion was raised to the rafters during last night's final performance.

It was his 15th sold-out show in a row at the Garden.

During the run Styles joked on stage that he had gone "very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine."

Earlier this month, internet speculation ran wild after a video from the Venice Film Festival, where the two actors were promoting their upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling," appeared to show Styles spitting on his co-star.

The 28-year-old Brit also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II during one of the shows.

Styles' residency came in the middle of his "Love on Tour," the second tour for the pop star.

The tour runs through next July.

