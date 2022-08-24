NY's highest court agrees to hear Harvey Weinstein's appeal of sex crimes conviction in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Court of Appeals, the state's highest court, has agreed to hear Harvey Weinstein's appeal of his sex crimes conviction in Manhattan.

Weinstein has until October 18 to file a brief with the court to begin the appellate process, the docket shows.

The disgraced film producer has argued certain testimony allowed at trial was improper and a juror who wrote on a novel about "predatory older men" should have been disqualified.

The Appellate Division's First Department previously upheld Weinstein's conviction but outgoing Chief Judge Janet DiFiore granted Weinstein's motion for leave to file an appeal.

There was no immediate comment from the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Weinstein is currently jailed in Los Angeles where he awaits trial on sex crimes charges.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

