Suspect slapped man after making anti-gay remarks at Midtown coffee shop

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect in a hate crime at a Midtown coffee shop.
The suspect was first seen throwing something at a 22-year-old man outside of Gergory's Coffee on 6th Avenue.
The victim then walked into the coffee shop and the suspect followed him.
That's when the suspect made anti-gay statements and then slapped him in the face.
Police are investigating this as a hate crime and are still searching for the suspect a month later.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.
