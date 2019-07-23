Hate crime charges possible after Hindu priest attacked in Queens

GLEN OAKS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a violent attack on a Hindu priest in Queens, and Governor Andrew Cuomo has ordered the state Hate Crimes Task Force to assist.Authorities say 62-year-old Swami Ji Harish Changer Puri was dressed in his religious robes when he was attacked on 264th Street near 85th Avenue in Glen Oaks.It happened at 11 a.m. Thursday, in broad daylight, just a short distance from Puri's Hindu temple, Shiv Shakti Peeth Temple, at 264-12 Hillside Avenue.According to police sources, 52-year-old Sergio Gouveia confronted Puri and said he didn't want him in the neighborhood.Puri was struck with an umbrella and punched repeatedly.He suffered cuts and bruises to his nose, head, chest, arms and legs, according to police.Gouveia was arrested minutes later and charged with misdemeanor assault, harassment and weapon possession.However, prosecutors say the investigation is not over and that several local political leaders, including state Attorney General Letitia James, are urging police to file hate crimes charges.Cuomo issued the following statement in directing the Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate.----------