Asian man kicked, told to 'go back to China' in coronavirus hate attack in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An Asian man was kicked in the back and told to go back to China in East Harlem Tuesday night.The 59-year-old victim walking south on Madison Avenue when an apparent teenager kicked him in the back causing him to fall to the ground around 7:50 p.m."(Expletive) Chinese coronavirus," he said, telling the victim to go back to his country.The victim had injuries to his hands and knees but he refused medical attention.He said the same suspect spat in his face and said Chinese have coronavirus on Saturday.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------