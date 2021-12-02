Woman told police man hit her with bicycle, made anti-Asian slurs while on NYC subway platform

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a woman reported that a man hit her with a bicycle and then made anti-Asian slurs towards her.

Atsuko Obando, 54, was on her way to work as a nurse and had just gotten off of a 1 subway train at the 116th Street-Columbia University station around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when the suspect slammed into her from behind with his bicycle.

"I was scared because he was a tall guy," Obando said. "He laughed and said, happily, I got you good you Asian ******* *****."

Obando says the suspect continued to taunt her as she walked away from him.

The 54-year-old said as much as her back hurt, the attacker's dismissive attitude was just as painful.

"I sensed his entitlement, as if he had some kind of divine right to hurt another human being," Obando said.

Obando was able to walk to the emergency room, but she has been unable to work since.

She says she isn't a vindictive person, but says picking out the suspect's photo for investigators sends a message.

"I will be satisfied that he sees his own face and poster and he knows that I didn't just go away and he couldn't dismiss me," Obando said.

Police announced later Thursday evening that 46-year-old Raymond Bennet was arrested on charges of assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

