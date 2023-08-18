Pair wanted for knocking yarmulke from Jewish man's head in Borough Park

A pair of men are wanted for knocking a yarmulke from a man's head in Borough Park.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for two men that attacked a Jewish man in Borough Park.

It happened on Wednesday at around 7:20 p.m. on 18th Avenue.

The 49-year-old victim was wearing traditional Jewish attire and was looking at his cell phone when two men on a scooter drove past him but then stopped.

The passenger got off the scooter, made a statement, and then knocked the yarmulke off his head and to the ground.

The passenger then got back on the scooter and the two men continued westbound on 18th Street toward 46th Street.

The man was not injured, however, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The two individuals are described as men approximately in their late teens to early 20s, with medium complexions and thin builds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

