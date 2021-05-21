New Jersey family target of anti-Semitic attack while vacationing in Florida

Eric Organ and his family say they were the targets of an ugly anti-Semitic attack while vacationing in Florida.
It happened Tuesday as the family was walking in Bal Harbour.
Four people in an SUV rolled down their windows and began shouting anti-Semitic remarks and then threw garbage at the family.
"Four males, probably in their early 20s starting to scream at us through the window -- you know 'free Palestine, f*** the Jews -- die Jew'," Organ said.
A driver who witnessed the attack pulled out a gun and chased the SUV as it sped off.
The family filed a police report.
Authorities are still trying to identify the suspects.
