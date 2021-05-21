New Jersey family target of anti-Semitic attack while vacationing in Florida

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10580448" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim reports on the calls for revisiting New York state's bail reform laws after anti-Semitic attacks on four synagogues in the Bronx.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The conflict in the Middle East may have inspired a hate crime against a Jewish family from New Jersey.Eric Organ and his family say they were the targets of an ugly anti-Semitic attack while vacationing in Florida.It happened Tuesday as the family was walking in Bal Harbour.Four people in an SUV rolled down their windows and began shouting anti-Semitic remarks and then threw garbage at the family."Four males, probably in their early 20s starting to scream at us through the window -- you know 'free Palestine, f*** the Jews -- die Jew'," Organ said.A driver who witnessed the attack pulled out a gun and chased the SUV as it sped off.The family filed a police report.Authorities are still trying to identify the suspects.