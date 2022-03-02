hate crime

Person of interest in custody after 7 Asian women attacked in Manhattan in 1 day

Police search for man they believe attacked 7 Asian women in 1 day

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A person of interest is now in custody after he is accused of attacking seven Asian women across Manhattan earlier this week.

The man was spotted at the New York Public Library on Wednesday morning by a librarygoer and police were called.

There was a bit of a standoff when he barricaded himself behind a wall of books but was eventually taken into custody.

The unidentified suspect is under arrest and charges against him are pending.
All the incidents happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7:40 pm. on February 27, according to police.

The first victim, a 57-year-old woman, was outside of 110 Madison Avenue when a man approached her and struck her in the face with a closed fist, according to the police report. That woman suffered swelling to her cheek and a cut on her lip.

About 10 minutes later, the suspect is then thought to have punched a 25-year-old woman near Irving Place and East 17 Street. She also suffered swelling and a cut to the lip, according to the police report.

Around the same time, he struck another 25-year-old woman standing near 308 5th Avenue in the face and back of the arm before fleeing eastbound on Madison Avenue.

Just five minutes later the suspect punches a 21-year-old woman near 304 Park Avenue. She suffered pain in her mouth and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for observation, according to the police report.

NYC grandmother's death being reinvestigated as possible hate crime after rock attack
The case of 62-year-old Guiying Ma, killed after she was randomly attacked with a rock, is now being reinvestigated as a possible hate crime. CeFaan Kim has the details.



Then around 7:00 p.m., he elbowed a 19-year-old woman in the face near 32 Union Square East, according to the police report. She also suffered a laceration to the lip.

The suspect continued his attacks further south where he elbowed a 25-year-old woman in the mouth near the intersection of Houston Street and Mott Street. She suffered swelling to the face and a cut on the lip.

The final attack happened near Broadway and East 8th Street where he shoved a 20-year-old woman to the ground, according to police. He then fled west on East 8th Street.

The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating all seven incidents.

Police searching for man who sexually abused a woman in her Sunset Park apartment building
The man followed the woman from the subway station into her apartment building and proceeded to touch himself while making sexual comments towards her



