Person of interest in custody after 7 Asian women attacked in Manhattan in 1 day

The man was spotted at the New York Public Library on Wednesday morning by a librarygoer and police were called.
There was a bit of a standoff when he barricaded himself behind a wall of books but was eventually taken into custody.
The unidentified suspect is under arrest and charges against him are pending.
All the incidents happened between 6:30 p.m. and 7:40 pm. on February 27, according to police.
The first victim, a 57-year-old woman, was outside of 110 Madison Avenue when a man approached her and struck her in the face with a closed fist, according to the police report. That woman suffered swelling to her cheek and a cut on her lip.
About 10 minutes later, the suspect is then thought to have punched a 25-year-old woman near Irving Place and East 17 Street. She also suffered swelling and a cut to the lip, according to the police report.
Around the same time, he struck another 25-year-old woman standing near 308 5th Avenue in the face and back of the arm before fleeing eastbound on Madison Avenue.
Just five minutes later the suspect punches a 21-year-old woman near 304 Park Avenue. She suffered pain in her mouth and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for observation, according to the police report.
Then around 7:00 p.m., he elbowed a 19-year-old woman in the face near 32 Union Square East, according to the police report. She also suffered a laceration to the lip.
The suspect continued his attacks further south where he elbowed a 25-year-old woman in the mouth near the intersection of Houston Street and Mott Street. She suffered swelling to the face and a cut on the lip.
The final attack happened near Broadway and East 8th Street where he shoved a 20-year-old woman to the ground, according to police. He then fled west on East 8th Street.
The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating all seven incidents.
