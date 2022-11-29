NY man pled guilty to violent hate crime against Asian woman gets 17.5 years behind bars

Chantee Lans has the latest on the brutal hate-crime attack caught on camera in Yonkers.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A man from Yonkers will be sentenced to over 17 years in prison for a violent hate crime that left a 67-year-old woman in the hospital with a brain bleed.

Featured video is from previous coverage

Tammel Esco, 42, pled guilty to committing a violent hate crime in March against an Asian woman who was walking into her apartment building.

Esco approached the victim from behind and punched her in the head sending her to the ground, according to court documents.

Esco allegedly then continued to punch the victim more than 100 times, stomped on her several times, and then spit on her.

Moments before the attack, officials say he called her a racial slur.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for bleeding of the brain, facial fractures, and bruising and lacerations to the head and face.

"Today's agreement secures justice for the brave victim who endured the shocking attack and its aftermath, and for a community impacted by the trauma of this hate-driven violence," Westchester County DA Miriam Rocah said. "I want to assure every community in Westchester County that my office will use every resource at our disposal to fight hate and hold perpetrators accountable."

The victim was in court for the sentencing and thanked those in the community who helped her.

She said she was grateful to be alive, but "can't even believe" she survived.

"I lost the place I called home for 24 years," she said. " I will forever be on edge."

She thanked police and prosecutors and said she, "wouldn't wish this pain and agony on anyone else."

At the time of the incident, tenants in the building said the suspect lived there.

"I had an altercation with him, me not physically, but something he did to my granddaughter," one neighbor said. "I don't understand how he came back out here after he did what he did. He stalked her and threw her through that window over there."

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller called it one of the most appalling attacks he has ever seen.

"This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so," he said at a press conference in March. "This defendant must be held to the maximum punishment allowed by law to send a clear message that hateful, violent behavior will not be tolerated in our communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, that she may make a full recovery."

If anyone has been a victim of a hate crime or bias incident, or has further information on this case, call the District Attorney's Office at (914) 995-TIPS.

----------

