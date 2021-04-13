Serious crash closes part of Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10509667" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One of two police officers accused of pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army officer during a traffic stop has since been fired, a Virginia town announced late Sunday.

HAUPPAUGE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A serious accident closed a section of Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, Suffolk County early Tuesday.Police say a pickup truck westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway turned onto Raoul Wallenberg Drive, where it was struck by a sedan at around 1 a.m..One man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.The pickup driver was not injured.----------