Traffic

Serious crash closes part of Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge

EMBED <>More Videos

LI highway closed after serious crash

HAUPPAUGE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A serious accident closed a section of Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge, Suffolk County early Tuesday.

Police say a pickup truck westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway turned onto Raoul Wallenberg Drive, where it was struck by a sedan at around 1 a.m..



One man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

The pickup driver was not injured.

MORE NEWS: Officer fired after being accused of pepper-spraying Black Army lieutenant during Virginia traffic stop
EMBED More News Videos

One of two police officers accused of pepper-spraying and pointing their guns at a Black Army officer during a traffic stop has since been fired, a Virginia town announced late Sunday.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
s
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorksuffolk countyhauppaugecar crashtraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News