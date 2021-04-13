Serious crash closes part of Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge

Police say a pickup truck westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway turned onto Raoul Wallenberg Drive, where it was struck by a sedan at around 1 a.m..
One man was taken to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.
The pickup driver was not injured.
