'Hawkeye' series on Disney+ kicks off with action, archery, family-friendly holiday cheer

"Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner promises fans "Christmas presents" instead of Easter eggs, tying different things throughout the MCU.
By George Pennacchio
Renner, Steinfeld bring Marvel's 'Hawkeye' to Disney+

There's a new series on the way based on one of "The Avengers." Marvel's "Hawkeye" is entering the streaming world, with Jeremy Renner returning to the superhero role.

"They said, 'Hey, do you want to play Hawkeye in a series for Disney+ for six hours?' I'm, like, 'Yeah!'" Renner said.

Renner slipped back into his role as Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in a new six-episode series for Disney+. His leading lady is Hailee Steinfeld, who says she's honored to take on the role of Marvel's Kate Bishop.

"It takes place during the holiday time, which is equally as amazing and joyful and wonderful and fun as it is complicated and tricky and emotional and there's a lot of depth here," said Steinfeld.

"It is very dense and it's storytelling," said Renner. "It'll be wonderful -- let's called them Christmas presents instead of Easter eggs --- for the fans. It ties in a lot of the different things throughout the MCU."

The people involved love that this is a family-friendly, holiday-themed story, with all the traditional Marvel mysteries.

"At first, you don't know and then you kind of know and then you don't know again and then you know. I mean, it's just, that's just me! Imagine everybody else, you know? I mean, it's fun. It's a fun ride," said actor Tony Dalton.

"Family Christmas in New York, a bunch of bows and arrows, come on! Is there anything else anybody else needs? Come on!" said executive producer Victoria Alonso.

"Hawkeye" debuts on Disney+ on Nov. 24.



