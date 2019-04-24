Health & Fitness

156 sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef

A warning has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control after 156 people in 10 states have been sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef.

The illness is linked to tainted ground beef eaten at home as well as restaurants. No common supplier, distributor, or brand of ground beef has yet been identified.

Twenty people have been hospitalized, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported.

The affected states are: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

For more information, visit the CDC's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfoodbeefe. coli
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News