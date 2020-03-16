Coronavirus Update: 2 coronavirus deaths on Long Island, 175 total cases

NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) -- Cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continue to surge on Long Island, where two deaths have now been confirmed.Both fatalities were in Suffolk County, where Executive Steve Bellone said there are now 74 confirmed cases.Bellone said a man in his 80s died at St. Catherine's Medical Center, while another man in his 90s passed away at Huntington Hospital.One of those infected is Suffolk Deputy County Executive Peter Scully, who Bellone said is doing well. Bellone was not in close contact with Scully, but he was in direct contact with the team who was in contact with Scully.They've cleared and shut down the office, and Bellone has not been tested because he is asymptomatic. He is waiting on results of those with whom he has been in contact, who are in mandatory quarantine.In Nassau County, officials have confirmed 101 positive coronavirus cases with 13 people now in the hospital and two in critical condition.Nassau County Executive Lauren Curran said more than 400 are under mandatory quarantine.Both counties have closed all public and private schools for the next two weeks."School facilities will be closed for instruction, but administrators and teachers can still use school B school buildings for distance-based learning, as well as distribution of grab and go lunches," Curran said. "I am directing the Office of Emergency Management to set up a special unit to assist with any issues on food distribution. We are also developing plans with the state and I was just speaking with the governor for health care workers with school-aged children."Jones Beach is being considered for the state's second drive-thru testing site, which could be operating by the end of the week.People in Nassau who violate mandatory quarantine will be confined, Curran has said, and health officials are visiting sick people to make sure they are abiding by the mandatory quarantine.Officials are also asking residents to take an extra step to prevent the spread of germs:--Use hand sanitizer stations available at NICE transit hubs.--Wash your hands with soap and water when available.--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.--Consider an elbow bump, wave or a smile when greeting people.--Spread out - a cough or sneeze can spread germs far distances so try to not sit directly next to someone when possible.--Cover your mouth when sneezing or coughing.--If you feel sick, stay home.--Call (don't visit) your health care provider if you think you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, shortness of breath and coughing.----------