Coronavirus News: 3 NJ MVC centers reopen, 4 still closed due to COVID-19 cases

Paterson, Newark, and Springfield centers are scheduled to reopen Friday after being closed by positive cases
The Runnemede Vehicle Center is closed and will reopen on Monday, October 26.
The Delanco Licensing Center will be closed until Saturday, October 24. The employee who tested positive was last in the Delanco Center on Friday, October 9.
Delanco Road Test Operations are in a separate facility and will remain open.
Also closed are the MVC Centers in Eatontown and North Bergen.
As of Friday, the MVC has closed an MVC Center on 11 occasions due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. In nine cases, it was for a single individual; in the remaining two cases, both at Regional Centers, it was two employees.
"In no case has the MVC experienced an "outbreak"; on the contrary, our strict policy of quarantining immediately following a single positive test has protected employees and customers," the commission said. "In fact, in no case is there evidence that COVID-19 was contracted in one of our facilities. We are proud of this record and will continue to follow our strict guidelines."
Also, all Wayne facilities are closed October 15-17, as MVC prepares to open newly constructed facilities on site.
Customers can visit NJMVC.gov before heading out to an MVC facility, in order to note any new developments, track closures and capacity at MVC locations, find alternative locations, or complete transactions online.
