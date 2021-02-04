NFL invites 4 Nassau County health care workers to Super Bowl LV

The four selected employees are from Mount Sinai South Nassau.
They include Emergency Department nurse Eileen Carolan, Director of Respiratory Therapy Isis Halem, Chief of Critical Care and Pulmonary Medicine Frank Coletta and Chief Medical Officer Adhi Sharma.
"These four employees represent the very best of Mount Sinai South Nassau. They have been leaders in the fight against the virus since the start of the pandemic last February and we are proud they will be able to represent Mount Sinai South Nassau at the Super Bowl," President and CEO of Mount Sinai South Nassau Richard Murphy said.
Larry Ferazani of the NFL Management Council is paying for their hotel and travel expenses.
He said this was very near and dear to his heart because a year ago he experienced chest pains, drove himself to a hospital and found out that he had a blocked widowmaker.
"I had a completely blocked widowmaker and thanks to the very quick and unbelievably professional efforts of the emergency room and cardiac unit -- they saved my life, so it's just a way to thank them," Ferazani said.
The four Nassau County medical workers are among the 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who received free tickets to the big game as part of the NFL's salute to frontline workers.
