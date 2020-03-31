Coronavirus News: An inside look at battling COVID-19 at Brookdale Hospital

Brookdale Hospital has seen more than 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
More than 20 patients there have died, and with the regular morgue at capacity, the hospital is now using a temporary refrigerated unit to store bodies.
An emergency room doctor called it a "medical war zone."
The strain on the hospital isn't just impacting much-needed supplies like gowns and masks, but also the medical workers themselves.
They say they're worried about their own health and the health of their families, along with what the next day will bring.
