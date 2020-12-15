coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Behind the scenes at Northwell Health's massive storage, distribution center

COVID-19 News and Information
BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) -- Northwell Health, New York's largest healthcare provider, gave Eyewitness News a behind-the-scenes look at how they're preparing for the massive task of vaccinating New York City, Long Island and Westchester County for COVID-19.

It's a complicated chain, with many supplies and workers leading to the end product of a patient receiving a shot.

At the complex in Bethpage, you can feel the hustle and bustle, kind of like Santa's Workshop for PPE.

ALSO READ | New York City critical care nurse given first COVID vaccine in the US

Welcome to what's called the IDC -- the integrated distribution center -- for the entire Northwell Health system located in a massive warehouse where endless stacks of boxes hold everything from bedpans to N-95 masks to the millions of syringes that will soon be needed to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

And right now, they've stockpiled more than four times the syringes needed to give out seasonal flu shots.

"Throughout the whole pandemic, we've never run out of a product," IDC manager Paul Spodek said. "That's what keeps me up at night."

Northwell won't store the actual vaccine there, just everything else that's needed for it. Instead, the vaccine will be stored in ultra-cold freezers now set up at 19 different Northwell hospitals.

Still, they know the initial batch won't cover all their health care workers. So to determine who gets the shot, they'll use an algorithm.

"We look at what positions they have, what type of contact do they have with patients, and what is their age," Northwell Chief Pharmacy Officer Onisis Stefas said.

Meanwhile, the supplies will keep shipping out 24 hours a day to 23 different Northwell hospitals from Staten Island to Long Island to Westchester.

ALSO READ | Northwell Health employees lend voices to moving short film
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller has more on 20 Northwell Health employees who lent their voices to a moving short film.


The facility is a little over 85,000 square feet, so it affords Northwell the ability to keep stockpiling vaccine supplies without running out of space.

"You're trying to help humanity in general," distribution associate Andre Manifold said.

It's importance is not lost on those preparing the packages.

"Just making sure that we can put as much smiles on families faces as possible," distribution associate Devon Thompson said.

They are deliveries that will save lives after months of suffering.

Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countysuffolk countyreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandhealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Live Updates: FDA considers another vaccine approval
COVID Live Updates: US passes grim 300,000 deaths milestone
COVID Live Updates: 2-week indoor dining ban in NYC starts Monday
COVID Live Updates: US orders 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter Storm Warning: Here's how much snow to expect
New York area bracing for major winter storm
Are NYC schools open or closed? What a snow day looks like in 2020
NY, NYC headed for another shutdown, mayor & governor warn
How NYE celebrations will be different this year in Times Square
Talks escalate on new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Show More
New Yorkers advised to leave cars at home, stay off the road
ER nurse is recipient of New Jersey's 1st COVID-19 vaccine
NYCHA, mayor himself top NYC's annual worst landlord list
'Tenet' released on home video, streaming sites
Over-the-counter home COVID-19 test gets FDA authorization
More TOP STORIES News