30 Minutes of Emsculpt is equal to 20,000 sit-ups: Instant abs or just a fad?

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Why is the Emsculpt the hot new treatment?
Well, it's the only non-invasive treatment out there that can burn fat and build muscle... without any type of workout involved.
That's right... you can tighten your abs or lift your butt without even breaking a sweat.
How is that possible, you say?
It uses electric magnetic technology to cause involuntary contractions in your muscles.
I know what you're thinking: this is too good to be true! So, look no further. Glam Lab tested it out and we've got the real, raw, unfiltered feedback.
We received the treatment from one of the best in the business, Dr. Howard Sobel. Dr. Sobel is a Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist who's been named New York Magazine's top Cosmetic Dermatologist for the past 19 years.
Lucky for us, he's got his very own practice, Sobel Skin, on the Upper East Side.
Check out the latest episode of Glam Lab to see if the Emsculpt is really all it's cracked up to be!
