Hundreds of candles lit around Lincoln Center fountain in remembrance of New Yorkers lost to COVID

The fountain lights were turned off for 30 minutes as New Yorkers paused for a Day of Remembrance -- exactly one year since the first person died of COVID in New York City.
"It's so emotional then to see something like this to pay tribute," said Karen Colligan.
Earlier, a moving tribute was filmed outdoors at Lincoln Center in honor of New Yorkers who have died from COVID-19.
The Young People's Chorus of New York City performed the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
