Coronavirus Updates: CDC says people with COVID-19 can vote in person

That includes anyone isolating with the virus or in quarantine because they may have been exposed.
The agency says that once they arrive at a polling location, they should let a poll worker know their situation.
Poll workers assisting voters with symptoms should be wearing PPE.
The CDC also recommends alternative voting options for those who are sick, including a designated polling site or curbside voting.
What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
COVID-19 cases in NY have doubled in one month
Just under 50,000 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in October, roughly double the number who got the virus in September, according to state statistics.
The increase mirrored one that has happened across the U.S. and in other nations this autumn, as people have relaxed their guard against the disease and returned to schools, shops, restaurants and other indoor activities.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that the rise in New York has been slower than in some other states. But he cautioned that there are "danger signs all around us."
Friendly's files for bankruptcy protection
Friendly's Restaurants, the 85-year-old East Coast dining chain known for its Fribble milkshakes and ice cream sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.
It joins a growing list of well-established restaurant chains that are failing due to an unchecked pandemic in the United States.
2 Staten Island schools close due to COVID-19 cases
Both Susan Wagner High School and PS 48 were forced to shut down after two or more people in each institution tested positive for coronavirus. PS 48 is closed for an "initial 48 hours" and Susan Wagner HS is already set to re-open this upcoming Wednesday.
Red zone merchants plead for leniency as COVID cases rise
After nearly one month in the COVID-19 Red Zone, merchants and shopkeepers in Brooklyn say they've had enough.
While life goes on in the rest of the city with limited restrictions, Borough Park and Midwood remain in a virtual lockdown because infection rates have not fallen as fast. The overall infection rate in New York is rising. The reasons are not entirely clear.
Schools in the Brooklyn Red Zones will be allowed to reopen after all students and staff are tested, and tested again, once each month, thereafter. Strict travel protocols will take effect.
Cuomo responds to Feds request of ID numbers for vaccine distrubution
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the federal government wants personal information from state residents as part of its vaccine distribution program.
Connecticut rolling some businesses back to Phase 2 capacities
Connecticut is rolling some business back to Phase 2 capacities, starting Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont is calling them "modified Phase 2 goals."
Restaurants will be rolling back to the Phase 2 50% capacity -- they had been operating at 75% capacity since Oct. 8. Restaurants will also have to close at 9:30 p.m.
Personal services, like hair salons, can remain at 75% capacity.
10 New Jersey MVC centers now appointment-only, 1 shuts due to positive COVID test
Some New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Centers are no longer allowing walk-ins beginning Monday, shifting to an appointment-only system, while another has shut down for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test. The Paterson Regional/Licensing Center is closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, scheduled to reopen Saturday, November 14.
The following MVC Vehicle Centers are now appointment-only:
--Cherry Hill
--Hazlet
--Jersey City
--Lakewood
--Manahawkin
--Medford
--Somerville
--Springfield
--Turnersville
--Wallington
Port Authority begins $50 fine for anyone not wearing mask at its facilities
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will now issue fines to anyone who is not wearing a mask at its facilities. Face coverings are required at airports, on PATH trains, and in the station, on AirTrains and bus terminals. The MTA is launching a voluntary COVID screening program at bus depots and subway yards this week. Enforcement of the new rule began on Monday, and anyone not wearing a mask will face a $50 fine.
NYC's 'opt-in' period for remote students to switch to blended learning begins, red zone plan coming
The only "opt-in" period for New York City students wishing to switch from full-remote to blended learning is underway. November 2 through November 15 is the only time that families will be able to make that change. If they do not, they will be fully remote for the entire school year, according to officials. For information on opting-in to the blended learning plan the city posted information at schools.nyc.gov/returntoschool2020.
Cruise ships may set sail soon
Just in time for the holidays, the CDC is giving cruises the green light to set sail at a limited capacity. But experts warn the current trend in cases could put your Thanksgiving and Christmas plans at risk.
Cases climb, protests break out in Spain
Spain's total number of COVID-19 infections has climbed to more than 1,240,000, but the government said Monday it won't be introducing stricter lockdown conditions for now. Over the weekend, a spate of violent protests in a dozen cities were held in response to a nightly curfew introduced last week in Spain. Mostly young protesters set fire to vehicles and trash cans, blocked roads and threw objects at riot police. Spain's Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá told Antena 3 television Monday that "this kind of behavior is to be expected" as people grow weary of restrictions against the spread of COVID-19.
President Trump makes remarks about Fauci
President Donald Trump suggested to a Florida crowd he may fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious diseases, after the election. Speaking after midnight following a full day of campaigning, the President was complaining about the news media coverage of Covid-19 when the crowd broke out into a "Fire Fauci" chant. "Don't tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said to cheers. "I appreciate the advice."
Thanksgiving warning
As COVID cases continue to spike across the country, Gov. Cuomo is warning against family gatherings this holiday season.
"I think we have to double down even though it is Thanksgiving," he said. "I understand the symbolism of Thanksgiving. I appreciate the desire to be with family. I really urge people to think twice this year."
Cuomo ends quarantine list, switches to testing plan for visitors
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York is moving away from the Tri-State Travel Advisory and will now require people coming to the state to test negative. The newly unveiled quarantine policy will do away with the current Tri-State Travel Advisory list, and now mandates that anyone visiting the state must test negative or quarantine for 14 days with the exception of residents from contiguous states New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: