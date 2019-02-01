<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5116625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

(1 of 3)

CHARCOAL CRAZE: Brushing your teeth, on your face, in your body?

While I have dabbled in the charcoal toothpaste, in this episode of Glam Lab, I put a list of charcoal beauty treatments to the test.