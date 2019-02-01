GLAM LAB

CHARCOAL CRAZE: Brushing your teeth, on your face, in your body?

While I have dabbled in the charcoal toothpaste, in this episode of Glam Lab, I put a list of charcoal beauty treatments to the test.

Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
Charcoal seemed to go from the barbecue to the beauty aisle real quick.

It's in face masks, supplements, toothpaste... the list goes on.

Well, it's not actually the charcoal out of your grill it's activated charcoal and activated charcoal is marketed to work as an absorbent.

So you if you put it on your face, it should attract the oil from your pores, a supplement should pull toxins from your body and toothpaste should absorb all the surface stains on your teeth.

Check out the video to see my results... or at least get a good laugh!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
