Coronavirus News: 557+ busted at illegal warehouse party in the Bronx

The gathering on Halloween night at 1420 Seabury Avenue in the Bronx included more than 557 people in violation of emergency orders.
11/01/20 @ 0130HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal party @ warehouse 1420 Seabury Ave/1445 Commerce Ave, Bronx: 557+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, 21 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & ABC Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/PbHnfkDGNE— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 1, 2020
Officials say 21 organizers were charged with multiple misdemeanors including administrative code, health code and ABC law offenses in addition to having no liquor license.
Neighborhood coordination officers (NCOs) also shut down a warehouse party operating as an illegal club the Ridgewood section of Queens, where organizers charged money for tickets and alcohol
Last night NCO Officers for #Ridgewood shutdown a warehouse party operating as an illegal club, costing patrons hundreds of💲💵spent on tickets & the organizer losing thousands of💲💵 of seized alcohol, illegal venues lack safety protocols, pose physical dangers & can turn deadly pic.twitter.com/6GFnK5lI5p— NYPD 104th Precinct (@NYPD104Pct) October 31, 2020
These however are not the first parties of its kind to be shut down in New York City.
The previous night, the New York City Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal bar and party inside a warehouse in Brooklyn.
10/31/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bar/party inside warehouse at 23 Meadow Street, Brooklyn: 387+ people violation of emergency orders, 9 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/qKxvqRtpWt— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) October 31, 2020
That gathering included more than 387 people allegedly in violation of emergency orders.
Last week, a warehouse party in Queens was also shut down.
