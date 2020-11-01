coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 557+ busted at illegal warehouse party in the Bronx

For second straight night police bust illegal warehouse party
By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New York City Deputy Sheriffs shut down an illegal party inside a warehouse in the Bronx overnight.

The gathering on Halloween night at 1420 Seabury Avenue in the Bronx included more than 557 people in violation of emergency orders.


Officials say 21 organizers were charged with multiple misdemeanors including administrative code, health code and ABC law offenses in addition to having no liquor license.

Neighborhood coordination officers (NCOs) also shut down a warehouse party operating as an illegal club the Ridgewood section of Queens, where organizers charged money for tickets and alcohol


These however are not the first parties of its kind to be shut down in New York City.

The previous night, the New York City Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal bar and party inside a warehouse in Brooklyn.

That gathering included more than 387 people allegedly in violation of emergency orders.
EMBED More News Videos

The New York City Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal bar and party inside a warehouse in Brooklyn.



Last week, a warehouse party in Queens was also shut down.

