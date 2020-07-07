Coronavirus Updates: Mid-Hudson moves into Phase 4, NYC to vote on reopening childcare

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says the rate at which COVID-19 spreads from one person to another is increasing in the Garden State, exceeding 1.0 for the first time in 10 weeks.
That number means each new coronavirus case is leading to at least one other.
"This means increasing rate of spread statewide," Governor Murphy said. "This is an early warning sign that quite frankly we need to do more."
We MUST reverse our upward trend of the rate of transmission:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 6, 2020
☑️Wear a face covering
☑️Self-quarantine if you’ve been in a coronavirus hotspot
☑️Get tested
In Connecticut, Gov. Lamont said Connecticut will pause Phase 3, "erring on the side of caution," after seeing what happened in other states.
In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's Department of Health would vote on whether or not to allow childcare centers to reopen next week.
NEW YORK CITY
New York City entered Phase 3 Monday, and on Tuesday Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the Department of Health is going to vote on whether to reopen childcare centers.
If approved, centers would reopen on July 13. There would be regulations like:
- No more than 15 children in a room
- Face coverings required for children and adults
- Daily health screenings
- Frequent cleaning and disinfecting
- Limited sharing of toys and supplies
The mayor also announced that Wednesday is the city's Get Tested Day of Action. The city is aiming to get 150,000 people tested for the coronavirus.
NEW YORK STATE
The Mid-Hudson region moved into Phase 4 on Tuesday with Long Island slated to begin Phase 4 on Wednesday.
On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 9 new deaths Sunday, while the percentage testing positive were below 1 percent.
He said all of the state's regions continue to perform well and have low rates of infection. Governor Cuomo said that the state remains down from when reopening started.
One thing that will not be part of the reopening process for 2020 is the New York State Fair. The governor announced Monday that it would not be held.
"Just wear the mask and say to the American people that this is real," Cuomo pleaded to President Trump. He accused the president of facilitating and enabling the virus. He added, "Look at New York, we did it!"
NEW JERSEY
Summer camps welcome back boys and girls in the Garden State Monday.
Some of the requirements include screening campers for illness, checking temperatures, keeping consistently small groups that always stay together with counselors and using masks.
Camps must send their COVID-19 policy plans to the state -- at least 24 hours before opening.
Gov. Phil Murphy says he'd like to see a national strategy on the coronavirus, including a mask requirement. He says New Jersey is seeing "small spikes in reinfection" from residents coming back from Florida, South Carolina and other virus hotspots.
CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut will pause going into Phase 3, "erring on the side of caution," after seeing what happened in other states.
Bars will not reopen and gatherings will be limited to 25 people inside and 100 outside.
"We never opened our bars," Lamont said. "We never opened our restaurant up to 50 percent capacity. Let's take a pause. Let's keep it to 25% inside and 100 people outside."
Connecticut's Phase 3 reopening was expected sometime in mid-July.
GOOGLE CREATES FEATURE HELPING USERS NAVIGATE COVID-19 HOT SPOTS
A Google search has discovered ways for users to get around during the coronavirus health crisis.
The internet giant launched a new feature on "Google Maps" to help people navigate the areas affected by the virus.
