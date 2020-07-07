Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Mid-Hudson moves into Phase 4, NYC to vote on reopening childcare

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As COVID cases surge across the country, there are concerns in the tri-state about reopening plans. The leaders of Connecticut, New Jersey and New York are all putting the brakes on parts of their reopening strategy.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says the rate at which COVID-19 spreads from one person to another is increasing in the Garden State, exceeding 1.0 for the first time in 10 weeks.

That number means each new coronavirus case is leading to at least one other.

"This means increasing rate of spread statewide," Governor Murphy said. "This is an early warning sign that quite frankly we need to do more."



In Connecticut, Gov. Lamont said Connecticut will pause Phase 3, "erring on the side of caution," after seeing what happened in other states.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's Department of Health would vote on whether or not to allow childcare centers to reopen next week.

NEW YORK CITY
New York City entered Phase 3 Monday, and on Tuesday Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the Department of Health is going to vote on whether to reopen childcare centers.

If approved, centers would reopen on July 13. There would be regulations like:
- No more than 15 children in a room
- Face coverings required for children and adults
- Daily health screenings
- Frequent cleaning and disinfecting
- Limited sharing of toys and supplies

The mayor also announced that Wednesday is the city's Get Tested Day of Action. The city is aiming to get 150,000 people tested for the coronavirus.

NEW YORK STATE
The Mid-Hudson region moved into Phase 4 on Tuesday with Long Island slated to begin Phase 4 on Wednesday.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 9 new deaths Sunday, while the percentage testing positive were below 1 percent.

He said all of the state's regions continue to perform well and have low rates of infection. Governor Cuomo said that the state remains down from when reopening started.

One thing that will not be part of the reopening process for 2020 is the New York State Fair. The governor announced Monday that it would not be held.

"Just wear the mask and say to the American people that this is real," Cuomo pleaded to President Trump. He accused the president of facilitating and enabling the virus. He added, "Look at New York, we did it!"

NEW JERSEY
Summer camps welcome back boys and girls in the Garden State Monday.

Some of the requirements include screening campers for illness, checking temperatures, keeping consistently small groups that always stay together with counselors and using masks.

Camps must send their COVID-19 policy plans to the state -- at least 24 hours before opening.

Gov. Phil Murphy says he'd like to see a national strategy on the coronavirus, including a mask requirement. He says New Jersey is seeing "small spikes in reinfection" from residents coming back from Florida, South Carolina and other virus hotspots.

CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut will pause going into Phase 3, "erring on the side of caution," after seeing what happened in other states.

Bars will not reopen and gatherings will be limited to 25 people inside and 100 outside.

"We never opened our bars," Lamont said. "We never opened our restaurant up to 50 percent capacity. Let's take a pause. Let's keep it to 25% inside and 100 people outside."

Connecticut's Phase 3 reopening was expected sometime in mid-July.

GOOGLE CREATES FEATURE HELPING USERS NAVIGATE COVID-19 HOT SPOTS
A Google search has discovered ways for users to get around during the coronavirus health crisis.

The internet giant launched a new feature on "Google Maps" to help people navigate the areas affected by the virus.
EMBED More News Videos

A google search has discovered ways for users to get around during the health crisis.



WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient addressT
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New York adds 3 states to quarantine list
Was a COVID-19 tracking app secretly added to your smartphone?
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
Hundreds line up at NJ MVCs as in-person transactions resume
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York adds 3 states to quarantine list
Shootings spike: 50 shot since Friday in NYC, 11 dead
Mid-Hudson region enters Phase 4 reopening
Hundreds line up at NJ MVCs as in-person transactions resume
Deutsche Bank to pay $150M over Epstein relationship
Primary Day in New Jersey means get your ballot mailed in
Video: Fireworks shoot out car window on Belt Parkway
Show More
AccuWeather: Partly sunny with possible thunderstorms
Delta flight makes emergency landing in NYC with front-end damage
Driver accused of hitting 2 BLM protesters on Long Island
Manhunt underway for attempted rape suspect in NYC
Man shoots at NYCHA building moments after child walks inside
More TOP STORIES News