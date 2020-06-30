reopen ny

Coronavirus Update: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut add 3 states to quarantine list

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added three additional states to their quarantine list, from which travelers will be required to isolate for 14 days, bringing the total to 19.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma now meet the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

"As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening," Cuomo said. "Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we've set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything."

The states on the list are:
--Alabama
--Arkansas
--Arizona
--California
--Delaware
--Florida
--Georgia
--Iowa
--Idaho
--Kansas
--Louisiana
--Mississippi
--North Carolina
--Nevada
--Oklahoma
--South Carolina
--Tennessee
--Texas
--Utah

"Several outbreaks across New Jersey are directly tied to travel from COVID-19 hotspots nationwide," Governor Phil Murphy said. "In order to responsibly continue down our road back to restart and recovery, we must remain vigilant in our collective effort to beat the virus and reduce the rate of transmission. I urge those arriving from one of these nineteen states to self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test to prevent additional flareups across the state and ensure the health and safety of their fellow New Jerseyans."

The quarantine rules apply to anyone who travels by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said. The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.

According to officials, the advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel. Examples include: stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.

Individuals who are traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from impacted states for business are exempt.

The travel quarantine announced on June 24 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo applies to everyone entering the Tri-State region, including New Yorkers returning home from elsewhere.

RELATED: Tri-State COVID-19 quarantine will impact local travelers returning home

Washington was also on the list initially, but the state was removed after New York officials reviewed the state's data, saying, "There was a temporary discrepancy with Washington State's reporting, however, they have since corrected it and we have removed them from the list of states under travel advisory."

This is what has been predicted from the beginning, that there would be a rolling curve with different areas of the country being impacted at different times. The question on many people's minds now is, how will this be enforced?

Governors Cuomo, Murphy and Ned Lamont are relying on people to report others who violate the quarantine.

On ABC's "Good Morning America," Lamont described the approach his state is taking.

"What we're going to do is go to every travel agent and say, 'From these regions don't come to Connecticut unless you get tested first or know you have to quarantine,'" he said. "We're going to go to all the hotels, every single site there, let people know from those states you have to quarantine if you come to Connecticut."

Lamont said the state is stopping short of imposing fines for violations but will ramp up penalties if necessary. Anyone caught in violation in New York, on the other hand, will face mandatory quarantine and thousands of dollars in fines.

"It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down," Cuomo said. "We don't want to see it go up, because a lot of people come into this region, and they could literally bring the infection with them. It wouldn't be malicious or malevolent but it would still be real."
EMBED More News Videos

Raw Video: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives details on the multi-state travel advisory announced Wednesday along with NJ Gov. Murphy and CT Gov. Lamont.


Because of the high number of cases in the United States, the European Union has temporarily banned American tourists. The ban also includes those traveling from Brazil and Russia.

The E.U. issued a statement saying, in part, "Restrictions should remain in place for countries whose situation is worse than in the E.U."

When it comes to those wanting to travel to the Tri-State area after visiting any of the states currently on the quarantine list, the governors say there is a simple solution: Get a test once returning to find out if you've been exposed.

WATCH EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 4)
EMBED More News Videos

It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.


How to prevent 'Mask-Ne' aka Mask Acne
EMBED More News Videos

As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
