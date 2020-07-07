Reopen News: NYC approves plan to reopen childcare centers next week

The plan allows 3,000 childcare centers across the five boroughs to resume on July 13.
"It's been really, really tough for parents, so bringing back childcare is crucial," de Blasio said during his press conference.
The mayor said the Board of Health has been looking at the facts and data on how to reopen child care centers both properly and safely.
Strict state regulations will be implemented like:
- No more than 15 children in a room
- Face coverings required for children over 2 and adults
- Daily health screenings
- Frequent cleaning and disinfecting
- Limited sharing of toys and supplies
The mayor said there have been a lot of conversations between the board of health and child care providers over the recent weeks.
"They are ready to go," he said. "They are waiting for approval."
DOHMH will inspect programs to verify compliance.
The city says 12 child care programs have been up and running for essential workers' kids since April.
