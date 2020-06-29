Coronavirus Updates: New York reports 7 deaths, new low in hospitalizations

46,428 tests were done Sunday, with 391 testing positive, which is less than 1 percent.
Cuomo said Western New York is set to move to Phase 4 on Tuesday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said while outdoor dining is "working" in New York City, he confirmed Monday that the reopening of indoor dining may be paused due to coronavirus concerns.
"We are now going to reexamine the indoor dining rules for Phase 3," de Blasio. "The rest of Phase 3 is moving on pace for Monday, July 6th."
Meantime, indoor shopping malls in New Jersey are back in business.
Retail stores located in the interior of malls must comply with new state safety requirements.
NEW YORK CITY
He announced the number of New York City residents who tested positive was under the threshold at 2%.
Hospitalizations and the number of ICU patients are also under the threshold at 51 admissions and 297 ICU patients.
De Blasio said bbq'ing will be allowed in parks in the coming days.
Also, the shutdown on Broadway has been extended again - until at least early January.
Although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Jan. 3.
Alternate side street parking resumes Monday in New York City, dropping to only once a week.
And New York Waterway is resuming modified service, including ferries leaving Port Imperial in Weekhawken, New Jersey once every 20 minutes.
The 2020 Video Music Awards (VMAs) ceremony will return to New York City on Sunday, August 30 at the Barclays Center, Gov. Cuomo announced Monday. The event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience.
NEW YORK STATE
Governor Andrew Cuomo is also questioning reopening indoor dining in the city.
"Indoor dining has been problematic in the past," Gov. Cuomo told NY1 Monday morning. "I'm going to be speaking to business owners today in New York City and elected officials in New York City. But the restaurants and the indoor dining can be problematic."
13 coronavirus cases have been confirmed from the high school graduation ceremony in Westchester County believed to be the source of a coronavirus spread that has health officials concerned.
Cuomo also called out President Donald Trump to sign an executive order directing everyone to wear mask in public as cases increase around the nation.
NEW JERSEY
New Jersey reported 347 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state total to 170,873.
Governor Murphy reported an additional 36 deaths were among residents who had tested positive, bringing the number of deaths in the state to 13,094.
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission reopened Monday for student driver tests and inspections only, after in-person transactions were delayed until July 7 due to a problem with a new text message system that's intended to prevent overcrowding.
Restaurants are restricted to offering takeout and delivery services.
Gyms, movie theaters, amusement parks and arcades inside malls will remain closed.
Shoppers and employees are required to practice social distancing and wear a mask.
LONG ISLAND
Nassau County is reviewing options with key stakeholders for a "safe reopening of schools in September," Executive Laura Curran said. She said ultimately, the decision to open will come from the state, but she wants the county to be prepared. The number of daily new cases of coronavirus being reported in Nassau County has dropped below 1%.
Curran says the numbers have continued to drop since reopening began one month ago. She encouraged people to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing to mitigate the risks of COVID, just as wearing a seat belt protects people if there is an accident.
CONNECTICUT
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced 5 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday.
An additional 9,077 tests were performed, and 97 came back positive (1.1% of total).
Hospitalizations decreased to 103 (3 fewer since Saturday).
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that Connecticut will plan for a full-time, in-school education framework in the fall, as long as public health data continues to support the model.
While Connecticut has determined reopening schools for in-person instruction can be achieved based upon the state's successful COVID-19 containment efforts, this model will be supported with more intensive mitigation strategies and specific monitoring, containment, and class cancellation plans.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS SURPASS 500,000
Deaths due to the coronavirus have now surpassed 500,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The school's website which tracks the coronavirus pandemic says 500,108 deaths have been reported globally.
The U.S. has reported the most deaths by any country by far at 125,714.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 10,063,319 worldwide.
CALIFORNIA CLOSES BARS
California is ordering bars to close in seven counties due to to the rising spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday.
In a tweet, Newsom said bars in Los Angeles, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaqun and Tulare counties are ordered closed. Bars in another eight counties, covering much of suburban Southern California and parts of the Bay Area, were also recommended to close. Those counties included Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura.
This week the state reported thousands of new cases of COVID-19 each day. On Friday, California announced 5,972 new positive cases.
On June 18, Newsom issued a mandatory mask order amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.
COVID INCREASES ACROSS THE SOUTH
On Saturday, the state of Florida set another record in daily confirmed coronavirus cases.
Florida health officials reported more than 9,500 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing the previous day's total by more than 600 confirmed cases. The figures come as officials move to reclose beaches and discourage bar gatherings.
In addition to Florida and South Carolina, the COVID Tracking Project reports that Nevada and Georgia also hit record high numbers of cases today (with Nevada more than doubling their highest daily total.)
Vice President Mike Pence's campaign events in Arizona and Florida this coming week have been postponed "out of an abundance of caution," a Trump campaign official confirmed to ABC News. Both states are seeing an increase in rates of positivity, hospitalizations, and deaths, according to an ABC News analysis.
