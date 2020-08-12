COVID-19 Updates: Big 12 Conference moves forward with fall sports

Athletes in high-contact sports including football will get three COVID-19 tests per week, officials said.
Schools not in the Big 12 Conference must follow those testing rules in the week leading up to games against Big 12 schools, officials said.
On Tuesday, the Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are more of today's headlines:
SUNSET PARK UPTICK
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that there has been an uptick of positive coronavirus cases in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. He said the uptick of 228 cases was found by doing hyper-local testing through the Test & Trace Corps. "We now have a warning light," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. The city will offer expanded testing capacity, door knocking, and perform phone calls. There will also be two mobile testing units in the area.
NY COMIC CON GOES DIGITAL
New York Comic Con is moving into a virtual reality this year. They are teaming up with YouTube to still hold the event, but by bringing it into fans' homes. The annual convention is normally held at the Javits Center in October. The virtual New York Comic Con will take place October 8-11.
ANTIBODY TREATMENTS
The antibody treatment drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19. If they proved effective and if a vaccine doesn't materialize or protect as hoped, the drugs might eventually be considered for wider use, perhaps for teachers or other groups. They're also being tested as treatments, to help the immune system and prevent severe symptoms or death.
One company, Eli Lilly, has already started manufacturing its antibody drug, betting that studies now underway will give positive results. Another company that developed an antibody drug cocktail against Ebola - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. - now is testing one for coronavirus.
Others working on antibody drugs include Amgen and Adaptive Biotechnologies. The Singapore biotech company Tychan Pte Ltd. also is testing an antibody drug and has similar products in development for Zika virus and yellow fever.
NY SCHOOL'S SUCCESS WITH IN-PERSON LEARNING
Blythdale's Children Hospital has 0 coronavirus cases since starting in-person learning in early-July
LIQUOR LICENSES SUSPENSIONS
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 38 additional bars in New York City and on Long Island after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related executive orders.
1,000 STUDENTS QUARANTINED IN 1 GEORGIA DISTRICT
A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of possible exposure to the coronavirus since classes resumed last week and will temporarily shut down a hard-hit high school in which a widely shared photo showed dozens of maskless students posing together.
STATES ADDED TO TRI-STATE QUARANTINE LIST
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added two states and a territory to the list of areas from which travelers are required to quarantine for 14 days, while four states have been removed.
CASES REPORTED AGAIN IN NEW ZEALAND
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one Auckland household from an unknown source, the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. Ardern said Auckland, the nation's largest city, will be moved to Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday, meaning that people will be asked to stay at home and bars and many other businesses will be closed.
HOW THE VIRUS SPREADS INDOORS
It's a fierce debate taking place across the Tri-State Area and the country right now, whether students and teachers should be heading back to the classroom and how it can be done safely. For the first time, we're getting a glimpse of what you can't see in the air -- how viruses spread indoors. Researchers at the University of Minnesota did a first of its kind study showing how viruses can spread indoors and how filtering germs out of the room can be maximized depending on where the ventilation system is located.
NYC CHECKPOINTS LIST
New York City is continuing to hold checkpoints at various locations to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
