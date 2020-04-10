Coronavirus News: Expanded COVID-19 testing in Sunset Park after uptick found in area

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6360149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that there has been an uptick of positive coronavirus cases in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.He said the uptick of 228 cases was found by doing hyper-local testing through the Test & Trace Corps."We now have a warning light," Mayor de Blasio said.The city will offer expanded testing capacity, door knocking, and perform phone calls. There will also be two mobile testing units in the area."This is a neighborhood of about 38,000 households, and it's an area that we can saturate to get people tested as quickly as possible," Mayor de Blasio said.The goal is to get all 38,000 households in Sunset Park tested.Corner of 44th Street and 6th Avenue10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Wednesday-Friday (8/12-8/15)Next Monday-Friday (8/17-8/21)CoreBrooklyn Herald Gospel Center809 44th Street10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Saturday-Sunday (8/15-8/16)Extending rapid point of care testing to Brooklyn Army Terminal starting Monday 8/17.Expanded Urgicare Testing with AdvantageCare Physicians starting Wednesday (8/12) at 740 64th StreetCall (866) 749-2660 for Urgicare appointment