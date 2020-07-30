Reopening New Jersey: COVID cases on the rise in NJ; Gov. Murphy blames indoor parties

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6333409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Danielle Leigh reports as many businesses look to reopen following the pandemic, they are looking for new solutions to help employees keep their distance and stay healthy.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The U.S. has surpassed 150,000 coronavirus deaths as hot spots continue to pop up across the country.And in New Jersey, cases are starting to increase. The state reported 2,000 cases over the past four days.Governor Phil Murphy is blaming indoor house parties for the growing numbers.At Rutgers University that spike in cases has the potential to doom the football season, after reports of student athletes attending indoor parties and getting infected.The university's football program had already suspended team workouts due to several players contracting the virus, and now the state says that outbreak is linked to house parties.Reports say at least one of those parties was on campus.This comes as the state deals with other large house parties in recent weeks, including one in Middletown and a party Sunday in Jackson.In that case, police were called after 700 people gathered at a mansion that was rented out through Airbnb."When there are hundreds of people crammed into a house where the air conditioning system is simply blowing the air around and where people are not wearing face coverings, you have also invited coronavirus to your party," said Governor Murphy.Governor Murphy says the new infections have set the state back to levels not seen in a month.