Coronavirus Update: NY, NJ, CT add 3 states, Puerto Rico, Washington DC to mandatory quarantine list

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have added three states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico to the list from which travelers are required to self-quarantine for 14 days, for a total of 34 states covering more than half the nation.

The newly-added states are Illinois, Kentucky, and Minnesota.

New York plans to levy a $2,000 fine against certain travelers who leave airports in the state without submitting a form that says where the travelers are arriving from and where they're going.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the fines would apply to travelers from the list of states - including Texas and Florida - who are required to quarantine for 14 days under New York's travel advisory. New Jersey and Connecticut do not have this rule in place.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

"As infection rates increase in 41 other states, our numbers continue to steadily decline, thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers and our incremental, data-driven opening," Cuomo said. "Yesterday, we had our lowest death toll since the pandemic began - and with no fatalities in New York City. While today's numbers are encouraging, we must remain vigilant."

There are currently 34 states on the list, including:
--Alabama
--Alaska
--Arizona
--Arkansas
--California
--Delaware
--Florida
--Georgia
--Illinois
--Indiana
--Iowa
--Idaho
--Kansas
--Kentucky
--Louisiana
--Maryland
--Minnesota
--Mississippi
--Missouri
--Montana
--Nebraska
--North Carolina
--North Dakota
--New Mexico
--Nevada
--Ohio
--Oklahoma
--Puerto Rico
--South Carolina
--Tennessee
--Texas
--Utah
--Virginia
--Washington
--Washington DC
--Wisconsin

Travelers to New York from the states that are on the list must provide a location form before they leave the airport. The airlines will hand it out on the plane and it is available online. Travelers entering New York state must give the form to officials at the airport. The form must include where you came from and where you're going before you leave the airport.
Gov Cuomo says travelers must provide contact info


The contact form will be enforced in every airport in the state of New York. A traveler who leaves the airport without providing the information will receive a summons immediately and a $2,000 fine. A traveler who leaves the airport without filling out the information will also be brought to hearing in order to complete mandatory quarantine.

"Several outbreaks across New Jersey are directly tied to travel from COVID-19 hotspots nationwide," Governor Phil Murphy said. "In order to responsibly continue down our road back to restart and recovery, we must remain vigilant in our collective effort to beat the virus and reduce the rate of transmission. I urge those arriving from one of these nineteen states to self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test to prevent additional flareups across the state and ensure the health and safety of their fellow New Jerseyans."

The Tri-State quarantine rules apply to anyone who travels by train, bus, car, plane and any other method of transportation, officials said. The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected.
The advisory does not apply to any individual passing through designated states for a limited duration through the course of travel. Examples include: stopping at rest stops for vehicles, buses, and/or trains; or layovers for air travel, bus travel, or train travel.

Individuals who are traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from impacted states for business are exempt.

The travel quarantine first announced on June 24 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo applies to everyone entering the Tri-State region, including New Yorkers returning home from elsewhere.

RELATED: Tri-State COVID-19 quarantine will impact local travelers returning home

Washington was also on the list initially, but the state was removed after New York officials reviewed the state's data, saying, "There was a temporary discrepancy with Washington State's reporting, however, they have since corrected it and we have removed them from the list of states under travel advisory."

This is what has been predicted from the beginning, that there would be a rolling curve with different areas of the country being impacted at different times. The question on many people's minds now is, how will this be enforced?

Governors Cuomo, Murphy and Ned Lamont are relying on people to report others who violate the quarantine.

On ABC's "Good Morning America," Lamont described the approach his state is taking.

"What we're going to do is go to every travel agent and say, 'From these regions don't come to Connecticut unless you get tested first or know you have to quarantine,'" he said. "We're going to go to all the hotels, every single site there, let people know from those states you have to quarantine if you come to Connecticut."

Lamont said the state is stopping short of imposing fines for violations but will ramp up penalties if necessary. Anyone caught in violation in New York, on the other hand, will face mandatory quarantine and thousands of dollars in fines.

"It's only for the simple reason that we worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down," Cuomo said. "We don't want to see it go up, because a lot of people come into this region, and they could literally bring the infection with them. It wouldn't be malicious or malevolent but it would still be real."
Raw Video: NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives details on the multi-state travel advisory announced Wednesday along with NJ Gov. Murphy and CT Gov. Lamont.



Because of the high number of cases in the United States, the European Union has temporarily banned American tourists. The ban also includes those traveling from Brazil and Russia.

The E.U. issued a statement saying, in part, "Restrictions should remain in place for countries whose situation is worse than in the E.U."
When it comes to those wanting to travel to the Tri-State area after visiting any of the states currently on the quarantine list, the governors say there is a simple solution: Get a test once returning to find out if you've been exposed.

WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.


Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
