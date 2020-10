COVID Crackdown: New restrictions take effect in another NJ city

EMBED >More News Videos Bars and restaurants will now close at midnight as part of new restrictions that took effect Wednesday in Paterson, where there's been a recent spike in COVID cases.

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several cities in New Jersey have decided to close nonessential businesses early as the state looks to contain an alarming spike of COVID-19 cases.Newark announced strict new restrictions earlier this week with Paterson and now Hoboken following suit. Jersey City has elected not to institute a crackdown.In Hoboken, bars and restaurants now have to close early as we approach Halloween weekend.They want to avoid crowded, mask-free party scenes like one caught on camera in Paterson . That city now has a midnight curfew on all nonessential business.In Hoboken, Mayor Ravi Bhalla's executive order goes into effect Thursday, closing all bars and restaurants at midnight seven days a week.The intention, the order says, is "to limit situations when social distancing and other precautions are much less likely to be followed."The closures are happening despite the fact that Governor Phil Murphy says New Jersey's current spike is really tied to private homes."A lot of this feels like it's in private spaces," Murphy said, "which makes it harder, because in many cases these are people letting their hair down in their home or having folks over to watch a football game. And it's hard to enforce that compliance."To that end, Hoboken City Council is now considering a bill that would impose fines of up to $1,000 for violating ordinances like noise complaints where more than 25 people gather in a residence.