COVID Live Updates: More hospitalizations than ever before, vaccine on horizon

With hopes of a vaccine on the horizon, on Tuesday the CDC will give recommendations on who should get it first.
Meanwhile, many areas are preparing for another surge during the winter holidays.
Along with New York's hospital plan, California is considering another lockdown and Ohio is urging anyone who can to work from home.
What to know about coronavirus:
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY positivity rises, new plan for hospitals in state
New York's state and city authorities are working to try to keep hospital capacity under control as the coronavirus' positivity rate rises. The positivity rate is 4.96% statewide. The positivity rate in New York City showed a spike on Tuesday from tests gathered over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's due to having a lower sample size. He said not as many people got tested due to the holiday. Nevertheless, the daily positivity was 5.72% and the 7-day positivity rate was 4.14%.
Governor Cuomo outlined his winter plan in case of another surge. It includes managing hospital capacity, adding beds, and identifying retired staff who can come back to work.
Couple married for more than 47 years die from COVID-19 moments apart
A family in Michigan spent their Thanksgiving mourning the death of their parents who died of COVID-19 just moments apart.
Leslie and Patricia McWaters, who were married for more than 47 years, were inseparable, the family told WDIV. Leslie and Patricia became sick with the virus and died just days before Thanksgiving.
Southern District of New York suspends in-person court operations until mid-January
Beginning on Tuesday, December 1, in-person operations in the Southern District of New York will be suspended until January 15, 2021, due to the COVID-19 surge. There will be no trials or other in-person proceedings conducted at any of the courthouses in the district. All civil proceedings, including bench trials and hearings with witnesses, will be conducted remotely.
Trump's coronavirus adviser resigns
President Trump's coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas resigned on Monday, according to a White House official. Atlas, a neuroradiologist with no background in infectious diseases who had supplanted Anthony Fauci and other top federal public health officials as one of Trump's top medical advisers, was reaching the end of his 130-day term as a "special government employee," according to the official.
Coney Island cancels annual Polar Bear Plunge
The Coney Island Polar Bear Club announced Monday it is cancelling what would have been the 117th annual tradition of the New Year's Day plunge. In an effort to keep the inspiration behind the event possible, the Coney Island Polar Bear Club and the Alliance for Coney Island have opened a fundraising platform in hopes that its dedicated plungers will still consider donating to help the Coney Island community this holiday season.
"While we are deeply disappointed that our great New Year's tradition will not be taking place in 2021, we know this is the right decision to make for the health and safety of our members, thousands of attendees, and tens of thousands of spectators who show up for this event every January 1," Coney Island Polar Bear Club President Dennis Thomas said. "We will be back bigger and stronger in 2022. Until then, we urge all our former and future participants to help us continue to support non-profits in the Coney Island community by clicking on the link below." said Dennis Thomas, President of the Coney Island Polar Bear Club."
Nurses at Westchester County hospital set to go on strike as COVID-19 cases spike
A hospital in Westchester County is facing a nurses strike with COVID-19 cases expected to surge during the holiday season. The union representing nurses at Montefiore New Rochelle claims no progress has been made in contract talks. Marcos Crespo, the hospital's senior vice president of community affairs, took no questions at a press conference Monday. He simply read a statement detailing what the hospital will do if nurses walk off the job Tuesday morning, as expected, on a two-day strike.
New Jersey increases restrictions on outdoor gatherings, youth sports
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced reducing its outdoor gathering limit from 150 to 25, starting next Monday.
"As you start to make your holiday plans, please recognize that the gathering limits are back to what they were in May and June - when we all came together and crushed the curve as much as any state in the nation," Murphy said. "Keep gatherings as small as possible."
Youth and high school indoor sports will be put on hold from Friday through at least January 2.
Want to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree? There are changes in place this year
There are new changes in place if you want to check out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this holiday season. Additionally, don't expect a long visit. There's a five-minute viewing limit. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is traditionally one of the city's most popular holiday attractions that draws huge crowds. The 2020/21 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree viewing guidelines, approved by New York State and New York City, will follow social distancing and capacity control protocols. The guidelines were released on Monday morning.
NYC schools to reopen in phases
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city's public schools will reopen in phases, beginning on Monday, December 7. The phased-in approach will start with 3-K, Pre-K, and grades K-5, who will return to in-person learning on December 7. D75 schools, all grade levels, will return to in-person learning on Thursday, December 10. In addition, schools must increase testing from monthly to weekly, and testing consent forms will be required for attendance.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip