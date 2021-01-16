Coronavirus

COVID Live Updates: More than 2 million coronavirus deaths worldwide

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has hit yet another tragic milestone.

More than 2 million people worldwide have now died from COVID-19, with nearly 400,000 of them in the United States.

The CDC is now warning the variant that spread quickly in the United Kingdom could become the predominant strain in the U.S. by March.

What to know about coronavirus:
Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
RELATED: Sign up for National Geographic's weekly Coronavirus Update newsletter, and more

Here are more of today's headlines:



Vaccine supply dwindling in NYC as 3 new sites open
The push to try to get more people vaccinated in New York continues. Three new locations open up Saturday in New York City at NYCHA buildings to try to get the shots to people hit the hardest by the coronavirus. However, that's just one problem facing the state. New York will only receive 250,000 doses of the vaccine, down from 300,000 in past weeks, and that's with more people becoming eligible.

Hospital in Westchester runs out of COVID vaccines
On Friday, Suffern's Good Samaritan Hospital announced they are out of their supply of COVID vaccination doses. In a statement, Westchester Medical Center Health Network said that the hospital is providing vaccination under the "direction of the New York State phased plan." They say if an appointment needs to be rescheduled because of vaccine availability, the affected individuals will be informed and assisted with rescheduling.

Canceled COVID vaccine appointment frustrates 88-year-old grandmother
One 88-year-old grandmother said she felt frustrated and furious after getting confirmed, then abruptly canceled out of getting her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

COVID-19 reducing life expectancy in US
Researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic is lowering the average American's life expectancy. A study by the National Academy of Sciences found the average lifetime for an American is now reduced by one year and six weeks. The reduction gets more drastic for communities hit hardest by the pandemic. Researchers say the life expectancy for African Americans has been reduced by more than two years, three years for Latinos.

New coronavirus variant case found on Long Island
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an additional COVID variant case confirmed on Long Island, bringing the statewide total to 16. He said the positive case was found in Nassau County.

Nassau County pop-up vaccine site campaign to begin on Martin Luther King Day
County Executive Laura Curran announced Friday that on Martin Luther King Day the county will kick off a pop-up vaccine distribution campaign focused on ensuring an equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The pop-up campaign will begin with a pilot at Union Baptist Church in Hempstead on Monday, with over 150 vaccination shots provided to pre-selected, eligible church congregants over the age of 65. Although vaccine supplies are currently limited, the county plans to do similar pop-up events at houses of worship, community centers, and other locations in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic as supply from the state and federal government is ramped up.

Governor Murphy defends decision to vaccinate smokers
Governor Phil Murphy on Friday defended the decision to move smokers into the category now allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
"I must push back on the false narrative that we're vaccinating smokers while not vaccinating another group," he said. "We have a limited supply of vaccines from the federal government - roughly 100,000 additional doses coming in per week. Our first priority must be to vaccinate those at higher risk due to age or other health factors that put them at a greater vulnerability for severe COVID."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

RELATED: Sign up for National Geographic's weekly Coronavirus Update newsletter, and more

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutcdcmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoface maskrestaurants
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Vaccine supply dwindling in NYC as 3 new sites open
Murphy defends decision to vaccinate smokers in NJ
Some hospitals running low on vaccine in NYC, as new clinics set to open
Unauthorized vaccine scheduling link leads to canceled appointments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccine supply dwindling in NYC as 3 new sites open
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Woman takes stolen USPS truck for joyride, slams into multiple cars
AccuWeather: Sunshine, wind to dry us out
Dustin Diamond, 'Saved by the Bell' star, hospitalized with cancer
Crash with police car sends SUV into home; Officer airlifted
Show More
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
1 dead, 1 firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire in NJ
Over 100,000 counterfeit N95 masks seized at airport
MTA: Speed a factor after bus veers off road, dangles from overpass
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
More TOP STORIES News