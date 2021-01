COVID Live Updates: More than 2 million coronavirus deaths worldwide

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has hit yet another tragic milestone.More than 2 million people worldwide have now died from COVID-19, with nearly 400,000 of them in the United States.The CDC is now warning the variant that spread quickly in the United Kingdom could become the predominant strain in the U.S. by March.The push to try to get more people vaccinated in New York continues. Three new locations open up Saturday in New York City at NYCHA buildings to try to get the shots to people hit the hardest by the coronavirus. However, that's just one problem facing the state. New York will only receive 250,000 doses of the vaccine, down from 300,000 in past weeks, and that's with more people becoming eligible.On Friday, Suffern's Good Samaritan Hospital announced they are out of their supply of COVID vaccination doses. In a statement, Westchester Medical Center Health Network said that the hospital is providing vaccination under the "direction of the New York State phased plan." They say if an appointment needs to be rescheduled because of vaccine availability, the affected individuals will be informed and assisted with rescheduling.One 88-year-old grandmother said she felt frustrated and furious after getting confirmed, then abruptly canceled out of getting her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Researchers say the COVID-19 pandemic is lowering the average American's life expectancy. A study by the National Academy of Sciences found the average lifetime for an American is now reduced by one year and six weeks. The reduction gets more drastic for communities hit hardest by the pandemic. Researchers say the life expectancy for African Americans has been reduced by more than two years, three years for Latinos.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an additional COVID variant case confirmed on Long Island, bringing the statewide total to 16. He said the positive case was found in Nassau County.County Executive Laura Curran announced Friday that on Martin Luther King Day the county will kick off a pop-up vaccine distribution campaign focused on ensuring an equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The pop-up campaign will begin with a pilot at Union Baptist Church in Hempstead on Monday, with over 150 vaccination shots provided to pre-selected, eligible church congregants over the age of 65. Although vaccine supplies are currently limited, the county plans to do similar pop-up events at houses of worship, community centers, and other locations in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic as supply from the state and federal government is ramped up.Governor Phil Murphy on Friday defended the decision to move smokers into the category now allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine."I must push back on the false narrative that we're vaccinating smokers while not vaccinating another group," he said. "We have a limited supply of vaccines from the federal government - roughly 100,000 additional doses coming in per week. Our first priority must be to vaccinate those at higher risk due to age or other health factors that put them at a greater vulnerability for severe COVID."