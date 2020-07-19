COVID Live Updates: Texas death toll rising, new low in NY hospitals

Texas recorded 130 fatalities, its highest one-day death toll. This is the fourth time Texas has shattered its own record for deaths.
New York state reported a new low in hospitalizations Saturday with 722. That's the lowest number since March 18, just days before the state was placed on lock down.
Meanwhile, 13 new coronavirus deaths were announced, and of the 46,204 tests conducted in New York State, 502, or 1.08 percent, were positive.
"During these confining and frustrating times, I know it's tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Here are more of today's headlines:
PREPARING FOR PHASE 4 IN NYC
New York City moves into phase four of the reopening process Monday with some changes. Similar to phase three eliminating indoor dining two weeks ago, phase four will include those sort of scale backs as well.
HUNDREDS GATHER IN QUEENS STREETS
Clusters of people were caught on video refusing to practice social distancing during the overnight hours in Queens Friday.
PARTYING IN FLORIDA
Deputies in Osceola Count, Florida have been busy breaking up so-called COVID-19 parties, and hundreds were captured on video.
NY AQUARIUM REOPENING POSTPONED
The Wildlife Conservation Society is still moving forward with plans to reopen its four zoos based on new Phase 4 guidelines from New York State on Friday, but will postpone the reopening of the NY Aquarium until further guidance from the state.
NEW JERSEY, LONG ISLAND STATE PARKS REACH CAPACITY
As the heat wave begins Saturday, state parks in the tri-state area are filling to capacity and closing.
COVID-19 BABY DELIVERY
A New Hampshire woman and her newborn baby are alive thanks to doctors efforts that included putting her in a coma.
Rocio Casalduc, 20, went to the hospital to get checked for a cough. That's when she found out she had COVID-19. Three weeks later, she woke up to another shock when she was introduced to her daughter Victoria.
CHANGE OF PLANS FOR LIBERTY, ELLIS ISLAND
The National Park Service says Liberty Island will now only partially reopen Monday. Ellis Island will remain closed as will the museums on both islands. The National Park Service modified its original plans based on the modifications to New York City's Phase 4 reopening plan.
CALIFORNIA ORDERS ONLINE-ONLY SCHOOL IN HARD-HIT COUNTIES
California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered public schools in the state's hardest hit counties to move to online-only classes. In order to resume in-person class instruction, a county must have been off the state's COVID-19 watch list for 14 consecutive days. Districts in counties on the watch list will only be able to do distance learning.
CDC DELAYS NEW GUIDANCE ON SCHOOLS REOPENING
Additional guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on schools reopening won't be released until the end of July, a spokesman confirmed to ABC News.
"CDC's Reopening Schools Safely documents will not be released this week; instead the full set will be published before the end of the month," the spokesman said. "These science- and evidence-based resources and tools will provide additional information for administrators, teachers and staff, parents, caregivers and guardians, as together we work towards the public health-oriented goal of safely opening schools this fall."
President Trump said the existing guidance for schools, which mandated things like masks and 6 feet of distance among students, is too tough and expensive to implement.
NJ TRAVEL SURVEY
New Jersey will now ask travelers from other states flying into the state to fill out an electronic survey. After filling out a survey, a representative from the health department will call them and remind them of the 14-day voluntary quarantine. Compliance is expected. Signs will be placed at airports to provide info to travelers starting on Monday.
The survey will be accessible by:
- Texting NJTRAVEL to 898211
- Visiting: http://covid19.nj.gov/njtravel
- Scanning a QR code on airport posters
NJ RELIEF FUNDS
NJ Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation providing his administration with the full authority to borrow essential funds to secure the core services the state will rely upon as the pandemic ends.
Murphy also created the Governor's Disaster Recovery Office. This office will serve as the center point of contact and coordination for COVID-19 recovery programs funded through the CARES Act and other sources of federal funds.
A COVID-19 Compliance Task Force will be headed by the NJ Comptroller Kevin Walsh to:
- Review all COVID-related procurements above a certain dollar threshold
- Ensure internal controls
- Provide compliance training to all agencies receiving COVID-19 funds
ALTERNATE SIDE PARKING NYC
Alternate Side Parking will resume on July 20, for the week. People will not need to move their vehicle multiple times, just on the last day listed on their side of the street on posted signs.
TRAVELING NURSES REFLECT
More than 4,000 travel nurses came to New York City to work in public hospitals at the height of the pandemic. Now that they're back home, some of them are reflecting on what they experienced and speaking out about what more could be done to help protect patients and front line workers in case a second outbreak happens.
NEW YORK DELAYS START OF HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) voted to delay the official start date of the fall 2020 sports season, cancel the fall 2020 Regional and State Championships and prepare to implement a condensed season schedule in January 2021 if high
school sports remain prohibited throughout 2020 due to COVID-19. The decision came at the recommendation of the NYSPHSAA COVID-19 Task Force.
NY CRACKDOWN ON BARS, RESTAURANTS
Governor Cuomo announced Thursday a new "three strikes" policy that will require bars and restaurants to close after they receive three citations for failing to follow rules, including mask-wearing and keeping people 6 feet (2 meters) apart. Cuomo said the state's fielding thousands of complaints on top of "significant evidence of failure to comply" among restaurants and businesses, particularly downstate. He said "egregious violations" can still result in the immediate loss of a liquor license, and warned that the state would post names of restaurants and bars in violation.
WATCH THE SERIES: EYEWITNESS TO A PANDEMIC (Episode 6 below)
