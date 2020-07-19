reopen nyc

Reopen News: NYC Phase 4 reopening set for Monday with some changes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City moves into phase four of the reopening process Monday with some changes.

Similar to phase three eliminating indoor dining two weeks ago, phase four will include those sort of scale backs as well.

Zoos will open like everything else with reduced capacity. One-third of the normal crowds will be allowed in tomorrow at Central Park Zoo, Bronx Zoo and the others citywide.

Social distancing signs will be up throughout the zoo, which are mostly outdoors, as a reminder for people to keep distance from each other.

The reopening of the NY Aquarium will be postponed until further guidance from the state.

Phase 4 also means some TV production can start up again along with higher education activities. Professional sports will resume without fans, but museums, movie theaters and malls have to wait. Courts and indoor dining also remains on pause.

Alternate Side Parking also resumes this week, but only one day instead of two. The city will go by the last day on the street sign.

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.



7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
