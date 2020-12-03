COVID Live Updates: US daily death toll highest since start of pandemic

They had previously reported it was above, 3,000, but the correct number is 2,804.
NYC Vaccination Plan
The city of New York is laying out its plan to vaccinate residents, beginning with high-risk health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.
The Pfizer vaccine will arrive in the city on December 15, and the Moderna vaccine will arrive on December 22. The city says they are working closely with the state of New York and the federal government on the vaccine distribution plan.
UN Meets to Discuss COVID Response
After months of delay, the United Nations is meeting over the new two days to talk about how countries can work together.
Much of this session will happen virtually, with leaders from the UK, France, Germany, and Japan among the richest nations delivering speeches as they try to coordinate efforts to distribute a vaccine and rescue the global economy.
The United States will also participate, but unlike other rich nations, we are not sending our president, rather Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is slated to speak.
Gloria Estefan reveals COVID-19 diagnosis
Singer Gloria Estefan announced that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in a video posted to her Instagram account.
Police find massive crowd partying at rented LI home
Police broke up a massive party at a Long Island home after getting calls about an influx of cars and people, including from the homeowner who had rented out the property and who notified authorities after seeing the crowd on security cameras. Authorities went to the gated estate in Brookhaven, New York, in the early morning hours on Monday and found up to 400 people, a violation of the state's prohibitions on gatherings during the pandemic.
Tradition lives on as NYC Ballet set to stream 'Nutcracker'
The New York City Ballet is taking a holiday tradition digital this year. You can't go see "The Nutcracker" in person, it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can stream it on the Marquee TV app. The performance was filmed at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts last December
CDC changes quarantine guidelines
The CDC made a big change to its coronavirus guidelines Wednesday, offering alternatives to its two-week recommended quarantine period for individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19.
Henry Walke, COVID-19 Incident Manager at the CDC, told reporters that although the CDC continues to recommend a 14-day quarantine as the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, the agency has two new alternatives.
Quarantines can end after 10 days without a COVID-19 test if the individual has not reported any symptoms, or after seven days with a negative COVID-19 test and no reported symptoms, Walke said.
NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumes
The NBA says 48 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since testing resumed last week. The league and National Basketball Players Association said 546 players were tested between Nov. 24-30 in the initial phase of testing after returning to team markets.
Inside NYC's very own Pandemic Response Lab
New York City has a pandemic response lab that is filled with more than 100 researchers, analysts and technologists.
Manhattan public school delays reopening due to positive COVID cases; parents outraged
A school in Manhattan is delaying their reopening due to positive COVID cases, and parents are not happy about it.
Public elementary schools in the city are slated to resume in-person learning on December 7, but not this one. Two students in separate classes tested positive for COVID-19.
Doctor comes out of retirement twice to help during COVID
A doctor from Long Island came out of retirement to help at the start of the COVID pandemic to help those in need - and now she's doing it again.
Dr. Anne Sacks-Berg is returning to work for the second time after her official retirement from Huntington Hospital a year ago.
WWII veteran, COVID survivor released from hospital for 104th birthday
A World War II veteran from Alabama left the hospital this week after being treated for COVID-19. Major Wooten, who turned 104 years old on Wednesday, served in the U.S. Army for several years overseas. He built railroads and worked on rail cars in Paris in the 1940s. Wooten was released from Madison Hospital on Tuesday afternoon where he was met with a parade of nurses, doctors and loved ones cheering him on and singing happy birthday.
Cuomo announces COVID vaccine delivery date for New York
Governor Andrew Cuomo gave a date on when the first COVID vaccine doses will be delivered to New York. On Wednesday, Cuomo said the state will receive the vaccine from Pfizer on December 15 if all safety and efficacy approvals are granted. The doses will be enough for 170,000 New Yorkers. NY state expects additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine by the end of this month.
Staten Island bar that declared itself 'autonomous zone' shut down, GM arrested
Sheriff's deputies are taking extraordinary measures in an ongoing battle with the owners of a Staten Island bar. Mac's Public House on Lincoln Avenue still has its windows plastered with signs calling it an "autonomous zone," but now the sheriff's office is in control. Crowds shouted at deputies as they led the restaurant's general manager out in handcuffs. Danny Presti was arrested after repeated warnings to stop serving customers indoors. Wednesday morning, the attorney representing Mac's Public House told Eyewitness News the charges included disorderly conduct along with civil fines.
Starbucks giving free coffee to frontline responders, military members in December
Starbucks is giving back to frontline workers for the important work being done in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The coffee giant is offering a free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced) to frontline responders, also characterized as "essential employees," at participating U.S. Starbucks stores in December. The promotion is in response to the recent rise in cases and hospitalizations. The company said it has given more than 2 million free cups of coffee to frontline workers this year and its foundation has donated more than $1 million in support of frontline responders since March.
Want to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree? There are changes in place this year
There are new changes in place if you want to check out the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this holiday season. Additionally, don't expect a long visit. There's a five-minute viewing limit. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is traditionally one of the city's most popular holiday attractions that draws huge crowds. The 2020/21 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree viewing guidelines, approved by New York State and New York City, will follow social distancing and capacity control protocols. The guidelines were released on Monday morning.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
