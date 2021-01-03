COVID Live Updates: US reports highest single-day total of nearly 300K coronavirus cases

This as the nation also surpassed 350,000 deaths from coronavirus late Saturday.
At least 350,214 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic, per Johns Hopkins University.
What to know about coronavirus:
When can you get the COVID vaccine?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Here are more of today's headlines:
4 million+ people receive 1st dose of vaccine
In their first update of the New Year, the CDC now says over four million people have received a first dose of COVID vaccine. The total number of people initiating vaccination is 4,225,756. The total number doses distributed is 13,071,925.
US hospitalizations over 100K for 31 straight days
Since U.S. hospitalizations surpassed 100,000 back on December 2, the nation has had 31 straight days of patients hospitalized with coronavirus over that figure --according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. In just the past three days alone, Dec 30 to Jan 1, hospitalizations have been at record highs with more than 125,000 current hospitalizations each day.
NYC's 7-day avg. dips slightly
New York City's 7-day average positivity rate dipped ever so slightly to 9.39%, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday. It's a dip of 0.02%, but the first positive sign for that indicator in a while. Last Saturday, it stood at 6.78% and rapidly increased throughout the week. The city reported 3,648 new cases and 201 new hospitalizations.
New York tops 1 million positive COVID-19 tests
New York state has recorded more than 1 million positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to figures released by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday. New York is the fourth state to report more than 1 million positive COVID-19 tests after California, Texas and Florida. New York reported 128 COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
NJ indicators
New Jersey reported 5,528 new positive COVID cases, bringing the total to 488,372 cases. In addition, the state reported 27 new confirmed deaths.
NJ indoor sports resumes
Governor Phil Murphy announced indoor sports in New Jersey can resume on Saturday without spectators. All interstate youth sports competitions remain prohibited, with the exception of college and pro sports.
Mitt Romney slams vaccine distribution roll out
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Friday warned the process of distributing vaccines is "falling behind" in a statement blasting the plan for getting Americans vaccinated, as the critical vaccination roll out process lags. "That comprehensive vaccination plans have not been developed at the federal level and sent to the states as models is as incomprehensible as it is inexcusable," Romney, who represents Utah, said in a statement Friday.
Model projects about 115,000 people could die in next four weeks
The US topped 20 million total infections and inched closer to 350,000 COVID-19 deaths on the first day of 2021 -- reminders of a grim reality continuing into the new year. More people have died across the US than anywhere else: nearly 348,000 Americans since the pandemic's start. About another 115,000 could die over the next month, according to projections from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
United States surpasses 20 million cases
On Friday, the number of confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million, nearly twice as many as the No. 2 country, India, and nearly one-quarter of the more than 83 million cases globally, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Health officials say they are bracing for a surge in coronavirus cases with the New Year. More than 345,000 Americans died from COVID-19 last year.
Doctor identifies case of COVID-related psychosis in patient
The physical impacts of COVID-19 are playing out in overcrowded hospitals across the United States, but there are growing concerns over the mental impacts of the virus. Research is uncovering cases of severe psychosis in coronavirus patients. A patient in Los Angeles undergoing care for COVID-19 also developed a severe mental disorder.
Kirk Cameron hosts another maskless gathering in California
Despite warnings from public health officials to stay home on New Year's Eve, a number of public gatherings took place throughout Southern California, including another maskless event hosted by actor Kirk Cameron. In recent weeks, Cameron has openly defied COVID-19 mandates and hosted two caroling events in Thousand Oaks as the region deals with a surge in deaths and cases. Few, if any, could be seen wearing masks or distancing from each other at those events.
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Percent Positive by Zip Code in NYC
COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip