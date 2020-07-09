Coronavirus

Coronavirus Updates: Cuomo says malls could reopen on Friday, but not in NYC

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is clearing the way for shopping malls to reopen across New York state.

The governor says malls can open Friday as long as they have special air filtration systems in place.


This does not include malls in New York City because the city is not yet in Phase 4 of reopening.

CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLOSINGS
20 Catholic schools will be unable to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three schools will merge.

The coronavirus public health crisis has had a devastating financial impact on Catholic school families and the greater Archdiocese, officials said.

NEW YORK CITY
As part of the city's Cool It NYC program, more than 34,000 air conditioning units have been provided to seniors in need.

Sprinklers, spray showers, and misting stations are reopened. There are 950 existing cooling elements and the city is adding 250 new sites as well.

During heat advisories, the FDNY and DEP will install up to 320 additional spray caps on hydrants citywide.

You can visit NYC.gov/Parks/CoolItNYC to find a cooling element near you, or you can call 311 to request a spray cap.

Cool Streets are going to be part of the Open Streets program in heat-burdened neighborhoods.

NEW YORK STATE
As New York State works on its decision on reopening schools, Cuomo's office is now consulting with "all stakeholders" on guidance which he expects to be finalized and distributed to schools on July 13th.

On July 31st, local school districts will submit their plans on how they will reopen. There are more than 700 school districts in the state.

NEW JERSEY
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday mandating masks or face coverings outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

The face coverings would be required outside only when people are in public and are unable practice social distancing.The state already requires wearing a face covering at indoors public spaces.


Additionally, New Jersey will be allowing restaurant dining spaces with fixed roofs that have two open sides comprising over 50% of the total wall space to be considered outdoors.

Murphy also exempted New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission personnel from any work furloughs as the department is working through a massive backlog.

Beginning on Monday, MVC offices will be open six days a week.

LONG ISLAND
As Long Island enters Phase 4 Wednesday and more tourist attractions can open, officials warn that 15% to 25% of Nassau County's positive test results are people from out of state.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said that while visitors are welcomed, those coming from states with rising numbers of cases are asked to quarantine. Curran said Phase 4 is "very exciting" and includes reopening zoos, museums, historical sites, botanical gardens and aquariums.

CONNECTICUT
Gov. Ned Lamont said Connecticut will pause going into Phase 3, "erring on the side of caution," after seeing what happened in other states. The decision means bars will not reopen and gatherings will be limited to 25 people inside and 100 outside.

"We never opened our bars," Lamont said. "We never opened our restaurant up to 50% capacity. Let's take a pause. Let's keep it to 25% inside and 100 people outside."

Connecticut's Phase 3 reopening was expected sometime in mid-July. On Tuesday, the state announced zero new deaths from the coronavirus for the first time since March.

