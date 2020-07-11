Coronavirus News: 'Dear New York' special aims to raise funds for New Yorkers affected by COVID-19

'Dear New York' will tell the stories of a comedian, a chef, a musician and broadway performer.
The special will be narrated by stand-up comedian, actor and singer Robert Klein.
Viewers will also be asked to donate to the John A. Reisenbach Foundation.
The funds raised will benefit organizations helping local communities.
"Many New Yorkers went from having steady employment to waking up one morning and realizing that they could not get work at all," said Naomi Ryan of the foundation. "The consequences of that are just terrible, you could be looking at housing insecurity, food insecurity ... which of course we don't want any of our neighbors to experience."
You can watch 'Dear New York' Saturday, at 7 p.m. on Channel 7.
