Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Another NYPD member falls victim to virus

Detective Stanley Dash served in the NYPD for more than three decades.
The 57-year-old detective died Saturday from complications related to coronavirus.
The married father of two was remembered by his colleagues as a fun-loving guy with a mischievous side and a smile that lit up the room.
More than 55 members of the NYPD have died in the pandemic.
Here are more of today's headlines:
Indoor dining rules lifting tonight in NY
Starting tonight, New York state is lifting the midnight curfew for indoor bars and restaurants. Curfews for all catered events will also go away as of midnight. Governor Andrew Cuomo has predicted that the lifting of curfews will lead to increased economic activity and growth for struggling businesses.
More Americans traveling this holiday weekend due to vaccinations
As more and more people get vaccinated and cases decline, Americans are on the go this holiday weekend at levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic. The numbers add up to encouraging news in the hopes of returning to a sense of normalcy. COVID cases have dropped nearly 70% in the past three weeks, with more than 50% of the country's adults now vaccinated.
NY again sets record-low 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate
New York set a record-low 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate for the second straight day on Saturday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced. That number dropped to 0.71 percent Saturday, down from 0.73 percent on Friday.
Germany hunts down possible fraud in virus tests
The German government is following up on media reports that coronavirus test centers across the country have overbilled authorities for the number of tests taken. Germans are allowed one free "citizen's test" per week to check if they are negative for coronavirus. They can use the result to be able to dine at outside restaurants, go shopping or visit cultural institutions.
California seeing lower virus cases, increase in vaccinations
California residents are celebrating the sunny Memorial Day weekend more upbeat than they have been for any other holiday since the pandemic began, thanks to dramatically lower virus case rates and increasing vaccinations. About 90% of the state population is in the lower two of four tiers that restrict business operations and other activities. By June 15, California will end the tier system and relax social distancing and masking rules.
