Coronavirus

COVID Updates: President-elect Biden begins building Coronavirus Task Force

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- President-Elect Joe Biden, who was elected the 46th president on Saturday, is taking steps to build a government despite questions about whether Trump will offer the traditional assistance.

He is focusing first on the virus, which has already killed nearly 240,000 Americans. Biden will announce details on Monday of a task force that will create a blueprint to attempt to bring the pandemic under control that he plans to begin implementing after assuming the presidency on Jan. 20.

Biden has already named a former surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, and an ex-Food and Drug Administration commissioner, David Kessler, as co-chairs.

The US continues to lead the world, with at least 9,861,983 cases and 237,123 deaths.

What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker

Here are more of today's headlines:



NJ could implement new restrictions
As COVID positivity ticks up past 6% in New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy is expected to announce new restrictions and possible rollbacks to the state's reopening plan. He will make the announcement Monday in Hoboken.

Staten Island seeing decline in COVID cases

EMBED More News Videos

While COVID cases across the city are on the rise, there is a sigh of relief after cases on Staten Island are declining.



There is a sigh of relief on Staten Island as an uptick in COVID cases is seeing a decline. Last week, city officials say two zip codes were above the three percent infection rate. This weekend, that number has dropped to below three percent. Increased safety measures, however, are still in place.

NY reports 3,500+ COVID-19 cases, highest daily case count since May

New York reported 3,587 new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. It's the highest daily count in the state since May. Also concerning, the state's positivity rate was 2.19%. Hospitalizations also continue to inch up, 1,381 patients were reported in New York's hospitals, up from 1,277 the day before. Cuomo also said there were 18 COVID fatalities yesterday.

As cases rise in US, new restrictions put in place
New restrictions are being put in place across the country as cases surge. In El Paso, Texas, the rolling positivity rate is over 24%. The death toll there is 653 lives lost, and 300 more deaths are still being determined whether they may be coronavirus-related. Another hot zone in Ohio, where more than 5,000 new cases were reported on Friday. The governor of Colorado believes one in every 100 residents is currently contagious with the virus, while residents in Denver are being urged to be home by 10 p.m. In Massachusetts, new stay at home orders are now in effect statewide between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and residents must wear masks in public even if they're more than six feet from others.

Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nycabc7ny instagramcoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoface mask
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Murphy could announce new restrictions in NJ with rising COVID rates
COVID Updates: Biden to begin on pandemic plan as grim milestone nears
SUNY announces spring semester plan amid COVID pandemic
COVID Updates: New cases jump by more than 1,000 in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy could announce new restrictions in NJ with rising COVID rates
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
AccuWeather: Sunshine and patchy clouds
Already flooded, South Florida feeling wrath of Eta
The Countdown: Biden claimed victory, but Trump is vowing a legal fight
Show More
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Massive NJ fire kills 1, displaces several dozens of people
89-year-old woman roughed up during NYC home invasion robbery
Earthquake in Massachusetts felt in Connecticut, Long Island
More TOP STORIES News