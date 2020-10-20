Coronavirus Updates: Moderna says vaccine could be ready for emergency use by December

It hinges on the company getting positive interim results from its large clinical trial next month.
Stéphane Bancel told the Wall Street Journal that it could take longer to get sufficient interim results, which would push back government authorization of the vaccine until early next year.
What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
Haunted house cited for social distancing violations
A theme park in Nassau County was cited for not following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The Nassau Fire Marshal's Office says 200 to 300 people packed the Bayville Scream Park on Saturday night. Officials cited the owner for violating social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Murphy signs legislation to release thousands of NJ prisoners early
Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation on Monday requiring public health emergency credits to awarded to certain inmates and parolees public health crisis. The legislation, however, includes certain restrictions and prohibits inmates or parolees to contact their victims upon their release.
These fall activities put you at the highest risk for COVID-19 transmission
As the leaves begin to change colors and the air gets a bit cooler, people should remember that their favorite fall activities may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Lisa Pickett, chief medical officer for Duke Health, said while it may be tempting to bring activities indoors when the temperatures start to drop, making outdoor plans is the best way to keep you, your family and your friends safe this season.
NJ COVID cases doubled in a month to 1,000 a day
New Jersey's daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month, reaching about 1,000 each day, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday. The spike in cases stems from "community spread," and not a single decision to reopen part of the state's economy, she said. Though there were recent spikes in Ocean County and in higher education institutions, she added, the increase is "widespread" across the state. A review of cases that excluded schools and congregant living health care facilities, showed the biggest share of outbreaks stem from gatherings and parties, as well as day care and on farms, she said.
Trump dismisses COVID-19 pandemic, rips Fauci
In a remarkable move with 15 days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump on an all-staff campaign call Monday morning leveled his most aggressive attacks yet on Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert on the president's own coronavirus task force, calling him a "disaster" while also outright dismissing the pandemic, saying Americans are "over COVID" as deaths near 220,000 in the United States and cases rise around the country.
"People are tired of COVID. Yep, there's gonna be spikes, there's gonna be no spikes, there's gonna be vaccines-with or without vaccines, people are tired of COVID," the president said on the call, seemingly annoyed to even talk about the ongoing pandemic.
10,000-person wedding scaled down in Brooklyn after enforcement
A wedding that allegedly would have taken place with "upwards of 10,000 individuals" is now set to take place Monday with just immediate family. The Rockland County Sheriff's Office tipped off state authorities to the wedding, apparently planned for Monday in Williamsburg, which would have taken place outside the state's cluster zones. New York state officials cracked down on a planned wedding in Brooklyn which they allege would have brought together "upwards of 10,000 individuals," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. "We received a suggestion that that was happening," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "We did an investigation and found that it was likely true. There was a large wedding planned that would violate the gathering rules."
NJ outdoor liquor permits
The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control is extending special outdoor liquor license permits through March 2021, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy announced.
Restrictions remain in place in NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that while Central Queens is an example of a red zone area with improving numbers, it's still "too early" to remove restrictions. They could be removed if things continue to improve by later this week. But for most orange and red zones, it "looks like another week or two overall," Mayor de Blasio said. "We need to see more progress before we can remove restrictions." The daily COVID-19 positivity was 2.17% and the 7-day average was 1.62%.
Cuomo voices vaccine skepticism
Governor Andrew Cuomo appeared on "Good Morning America" to talk about his strategy battling the coronavirus in New York state. While Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he trusts the experts at the FDA when it comes to the eventual release of a coronavirus vaccine, Cuomo said that he's not "that confident" in the approval process.
"My opinion doesn't matter, but I don't believe the American people are that confident," he said. "You are going to say to the American people now, 'Here's a vaccine, it was new, it was done quickly, but trust this federal administration, their health administration that it's safe, and we're not 100% sure of the consequences,' I think it's going to be a very skeptical American public about taking the vaccine, and they should be,"
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: