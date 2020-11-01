Coronavirus Updates: More than 230,000 Americans have died of coronavirus

On Friday, the U.S. surpassed nine million cases, according to Johns Hopkins. It was just two weeks ago that the country hit eight million cases.
Italy eyes more restrictions; wants schools open
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is expected this week to order more restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Conte addresses lawmakers at noon Monday to lay out the next measures and press for widespread public support after a week of nightly protests by Italians angered by limits on the personal freedom and the economic damage suffered by closed businesses. Conte was conferring on Sunday with governors and representatives from cities and towns in a bid to ensure local support. He has said he is determined to keep schools open if possible.
For two days straight, Italy registered more than 30,000 new confirmed infections. Just a week ago, Conte shuttered gyms, pools, cinemas and theaters and ordered bars and cafes to stop serving customers at 6 p.m., except for takeaway and delivery service.
COVID in Australia
Australia has recorded no new locally transmitted coronavirus infection for the first time in five months.
In Melbourne, the capital of Victoria state, which had the highest number of cases in the country, residents were enjoying the first weekend of cafes, restaurants and pubs reopening to walk-in customers.
The city only has one mystery case without a known source. There are 61 active cases left across the state, down from 70 on Saturday.
Illegal party shut down
The New York City Sheriff's Office shut down an illegal bar and party inside a warehouse in Brooklyn. The gathering at 23 Meadow Street in Williamsburg included more than 387 people allegedly in violation of emergency orders.
Nine organizers of the gathering were charged with multiple misdemeanors, including Administrative Code, Health Code & Alcoholic Beverage Control Law offenses.
Gov. Cuomo ends quarantine list, switches to testing plan for visitors
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced New York is moving away from the Tri-State Travel Advisory and will now require people coming to the state to test negative.
The newly unveiled quarantine policy will do away with the current Tri-State Travel Advisory list, and now mandates that anyone visiting the state must test negative or quarantine for 14 days with the exception of residents from contiguous states New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
England faces new lockdown as UK virus cases pass 1 million
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the government is putting all of England under a monthlong lockdown next week after being warned that a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks without tough action. Johnson said in a televised news conference on Saturday that the new measures will begin Thursday and last until Dec. 2. He said without them, "we could see deaths in this country running at several thousand a day."
