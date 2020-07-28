COVID Live Updates: NY infection rates remain low as other states struggle

The pandemic reached day 150 according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. He said that the infection rate was 0.93%, which is "very good news." He said, "Congratulations to all New Yorkers who helped produce that result." Nine people died in the state from coronavirus.
Meantime, Florida recorded a new one-day high for deaths in the state of 186 and the number of cases continues to climb.
Here are more of today's headlines:
COME PLAY BALL IN NEW YORK
New York state could host any Major League Baseball game that MLB wants to play and they could play it in our stadiums, the governor said in a call with reporters. "I offer Major League Baseball, if you are having problems playing in other states, come play here," Cuomo said. He added that the state has one of the lowest infection rates in the nation. Teams must fly in on a private aircraft and then stay at a quarantine hotel. Players would be tested at the quarantine hotel before they are allowed to play. "I understand every team wants to play at home city and state. I get it. But, if that's not practical for any reason, come play here," Cuomo said. "There are no fans anyway, it's just about the coverage, and New York is the media capital. So I offer that for whatever it's worth, because I would love to see a robust baseball season."
MORE STATES ADDED TO TRI-STATE QUARANTINE LIST
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state is closely watching the infection rate across the country, which he called "very bad." As a result, Illinois, Kentucky, and Minnesota, along with Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico were added to the quarantine list.
SUMMONSES ISSUED TO MORE BARS IN NYC, LI
Governor Cuomo said that the State Liquor Authority issued 26 more violations to bars in New York City and Long Island for not abiding by social distancing rules. Establishments face the suspension or loss of their liquor license if they don't comply.
FLORIDA RECORD DEATHS
The Florida Department of Health said the state has experienced 441,977 total cases of COVID-19 with an increase of 9,230. They report a positivity rate of 11.69%. Florida has had 6,201 total deaths, and a one day increase of 186.
SMALL BUSINESS HELP FOR MINORITIES AND WOMEN IN NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio issued an executive order that directs New York City agencies to support minority and women owned businesses. The order will help small businesses procure goods and services up to $500,000; Include minority and women owned businesses in emergency contracts; Provide mentors to help grow their business.
OVERCROWDING CONCERNS AT HAMPTONS CONCERT
Governor Andrew Cuomo is lashing out after video showed a lack of social distancing at a Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons. Now a health department investigation is underway. Video posted on social media shows massive crowds gathered in front of the stage with little space between one another.
7OYS HELPS NURSES FINED
7 On Your Side stepped in to help after dozens of nurses, touted as front-line heroes who risked their lives during the COVID pandemic, were slapped with thousands in parking tickets.
HOW TO TREAT 'MASKNE'
It's a cosmetic casualty of the coronavirus pandemic: acne or irritation on the skin around one's face mask. It's a condition that's being called "maskne." Dermatologists are seeing more people come in who are experiencing the condition.
