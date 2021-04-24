Coronavirus

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Smithsonian to reopen 7 of its museums next month

COVID-19 Live Updates, News and Information
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Smithsonian will reopen 7 of its museums next month

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Smithsonian Institution - closed since the pandemic started - is now planning to reopen seven of its museums next month.

The National Portrait Gallery and National Zoo are among the institutions set to reopen.

Officials say the reopenings will happen in stages over 2 weeks.

There will be limited capacity and people must wear masks.

What to know about coronavirus:

Tracking COVID-19 availability and progress in NYC
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
national geographic covid newsletter sign up



Here are more of today's headlines:



NJ resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Johnson & Johnson got the green light from federal officials to resume administering their vaccine just over a week after it was paused. In New Jersey, officials alerted its providers in planning to restart the shots.

How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?
Most states have opened up COVID-19 vaccination to everyone 16 and older, but not everyone is lining up to get the shot. With the recent temporary pause on the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, doctors worry about an increase in vaccine hesitancy that may not be warranted. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the CDC found that as many as a third of adults in some areas reported being hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. These rates are highest in the states of Wyoming and North Dakota, and lowest in Massachusetts, Vermont and California.

When did you realize the COVID pandemic changed everything?
Many of us had a moment, most often occurring in March 2020, when we realized that COVID-19 had completely changed our lives forever. Even though we've managed to move forward and adapt to a new normal, that memory still sticks with us. Tell us: What was that moment to you?

Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
aa
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyputnam countyulster countynassau countysuffolk countynew york citynew jerseyconnecticutzoocdcmedicalcoronavirus new jerseyreopen nyccoronavirusreopen new jerseycoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkhealthface maskmuseumsreopen westchestercoronavirus new york cityvaccinesreopen long islandcoronavirus connecticutcoronavirus outbreakcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19andrew cuomosmithsonian
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
NJ resumes Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after pause lifted
New artwork honors undocumented immigrants who lost lives to COVID
COVID Vaccine Updates: More than half of US adults have had at least 1 dose
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
61-year-old Asian American man critically injured in unprovoked assault
NJ resumes Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine after pause lifted
Woman slapped during NYC hate crime speaks out
Everything to know about 2021 Oscars
Oscars' Red Carpet economy suffers hit due to pandemic
AccuWeather: Warmer blend
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
Show More
Black electrician finds nooses allegedly hung by white co-workers
Eyewitness News mourns engineer Erik Paulsen
New artwork honors undocumented immigrants who lost lives to COVID
Tiger Woods on crutches in first Instagram photo of himself since his car accident
LIRR conductor turns in $107K worth of jewelry found on train
More TOP STORIES News