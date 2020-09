Coronavirus Live Updates: Wastewater tests helping detect virus in Connecticut

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 93,395 tests reported yesterday, 864 were positive (0.92% of total).



Total hospitalizations fell to 428.



Sadly, there were 5 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Gw2Ris5x3T — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 4, 2020

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Health officials in Connecticut are concerned about a potential increase of COVID-19 cases after testing the wastewater.There are early indications that an increased amount of virus is entering the Stamford's wastewater treatment system.The city's Water Pollution Control Authority has been working with Yale University to detect residue of the virus that makes its way into the treatment plant.Yale's COVID-19 wastewater testing program began in New Haven in March and expanded to Stamford, Bridgeport and New London on Aug. 3.Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that total hospitalizations in New York continue to fall.As New Yorkers pack city parks to escape the confines of their homes during the coronvirus pandemic, trash is piling up. But now, the Riverside Park Conservancy is stepping in to clean up and maintain Riverside Park -- and asking for help to do so.New York State Parks, Nassau County and Suffolk County joined with Discover Long Island Thursday to announce an extension of the 2020 summer season for man attractions, parks, pools, campgrounds and beaches in order to give Long Islanders a little bit more of glorious summer. The start of the season was delayed this year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, making many feel as if the summer was cut short. But officials came together to say there will be plenty to do past Labor Day.