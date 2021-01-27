Coronavirus Vaccine Live Updates: Eli Lilly says its drug can cut hospitalizations by 70%

The company says its cocktail drug approved by the FDA last year cuts hospitalizations by 70% for high-risk patients.
The drug is a monoclonal antibody, that mimics one of the natural antibodies the immune system uses to fight off the virus.
Former President Trump and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie all received monoclonal antibodies after they were diagnosed with the virus.
NY, NJ variant cases
There have been six cases of the COVID variant found in New Jersey, with one fatality. The person who died was said to have pre-existing conditions. In New York, there have been 42 cases.
Nassau County schools to resume high-risk sports as early as next week
Nassau County officials laid out a plan to get student-athletes back on the fields and courts during the coronavirus pandemic. With Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement on high-risk school sports being able to resume with proper safety guidance in New York, Nassau County says their 56 independent districts can resume sports such as wrestling, basketball and competitive cheer as early as next week.
Gov. Murphy applauds COVID vaccine supply increase, but says it's far from enough
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is applauding a 16% increase in supply of vaccines to the state, but says it's far from enough. Right now, more than 2 million people are pre-registered for the vaccine, but the state will only receive about 130,000 doses a week.
NYC getting more Moderna vaccine
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the federal government has promised New York City 30% more of the Moderna vaccine. That increases the city's weekly supply of COVID vaccines by 17,000 doses. New York City has administered 673,405 vaccines so far.
Cuomo lifts some restrictions
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID restrictions in some of the state's orange and yellow zone micro-clusters. He said that only a few yellow zones remain.
But in New York City, Cuomo has already said restrictions are not going to change, leaving restaurants without indoor dining. The governor said the state will have a plan for NYC restaurants by the end of the week.
That has restaurant owners in the city up in arms. The New York City Hospitality Alliance says it will be filing lawsuits.
Westchester community raises $32K for private school security guard battling COVID
A community in Westchester County is coming together to support the family of a school security guard battling the coronavirus.
In the close-knit community at the Masters School in Dobbs Ferry -- when one person is struggling, they rally around that person. That's exactly what's happening right now with Panton Adams.
New York seizures of fentanyl and meth surge amid COVID pandemic
Federal authorities say the amount of fentanyl seized in drug-trafficking investigations in the state of New York continues to increase at an alarming rate, underscoring how the pandemic hasn't slowed a booming market for the potent synthetic opioid.
Seizures of methamphetamine - another highly addictive synthetic street drug blamed in a national surge in overdose deaths - also are on a steep rise, according to Drug Enforcement Administration numbers released Tuesday.
CDC report says schools should postpone high contact sports
A new CDC report finds that the high-contact sport wrestling should be avoided in schools during times when community transmission is high. The report does not provide recommendations for avoiding other specific sports, rather it makes a blanket statement that high-contact sports in general should be avoided in school settings during periods of high transmission within the community.
The report described a large outbreak that was linked to a public high school wrestling tournament held in Florida, from which initial transmission was traced back to one of the participant athletes. Wresting is a close contact sport, for which the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends against mask wearing due to choking hazards.
Biden administration to boost COVID-19 vaccine supply next week
The Biden administration is giving states an approximately 17% boost in vaccine next week following complaints of shortages so severe that some vaccination sites around the U.S. had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people seeking their first shot.
Detailed figures posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website Tuesday showed that the government plans to make about 10.1 million first and second doses available next week, up from this week's allotment of 8.6 million. The figures represent doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Wallkill officer dies from COVID
Town of Wallkill Sgt. Barry Weissman died from COVID-19 on Saturday, officials announced. He started his career as a part-time officer in 1982, became a full-time officer in 1997, was promoted to sergeant in 2012 and retired in 2016. He returned as a part-time sergeant just months after his retirement.
100M worldwide COVID cases
COVID-19 cases have topped 100 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.
UK tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tuesday that the number of deaths in the U.K. from COVID-19 has surpassed 100,000.
Target giving $200M worth of bonuses to employees amid pandemic
In order to show gratitude for hard work in 2020, Target is giving all of its hourly workers a $500 bonus. Target said in a press release that the bonuses will go to all hourly team members in stores, distribution centers and at Target's headquarters and field-base offices.
Herd immunity coronavirus: Doctor explains how COVID vaccine helps work toward stopping virus spread
An infectious disease specialist took the time to explain what herd immunity is, how it works and when it might affect the spread of COVID-19. Dr. Frank Esper works for the Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.
NJ opens vaccine new site, closes others due to lack of supply
A new site in Hudson County will be open Tuesday and Governor Phil Murphy will visit.
It is a drive-thru and all appointments are booked.
However, the site at the Meadowlands racetrack is closed because of a lack of supply.
Another site in South Jersey was also closed for the same reason Monday.
Top 7 COVID vaccine questions answered
You had questions about COVID-19 vaccines and 7 On Your Side is getting you answers from doctors on the front line of the pandemic.
