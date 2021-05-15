Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Novavax undertaking clinical trials for kids vaccine

Here are more of today's headlines:

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A new clinical trial is underway in Arizona for another COVID vaccine trying to enter the U.S. marketplace - this one focusing on adolescents.If all goes well, Novavax plans to apply for emergency authorization for kids, as well as adults.The trial is currently in phase three with enrollment open for people who live in Arizona between the ages of 12 to 17.It's basically the final steps before the vaccine will go to the market, but only if it's granted approval by the federal government.So far more than two dozen children are currently enrolled, however, researchers continue to add more.A Hoboken clinic is offering vaccines to anyone who lives or works in the city from ages 12 and older. The Pfizer two-dose vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson one dose will be administered by appointment between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Kids between 12 to 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and must select the Pfizer vaccine when scheduling the appointment.Taiwan has raised the COVID-19 alert level for the capital Taipei and the surrounding area of New Taipei city following its worst outbreak since the pandemic began. The level 3 alert announced Saturday requires people to wear a mask outdoors and limits indoor gatherings to five people and outdoor gatherings to 10 people. The alert remains in effect for two weeks.India's two biggest cities have reported a drop in daily infections but the government is warning that the devastating surge is spreading in rural areas, where nearly two-thirds of India's 1.4 billion people live. India reported 326,098 new confirmed cases and 3,890 deaths in the past 24 hours, though experts say both figures are an undercount. The Health Ministry had reported 343,144 cases on Friday and 362,727 on Thursday.Connecticut joins more than a dozen other states -- in following the CDC guidance. This means -- beginning Wednesday -- fully vaccinated residents won't be required to cover their faces indoors or outside in most circumstances. Governor Ned Lamont says he hopes this change will encourage people who have not received vaccine to get their shots. But, he says he also knows the no mask policy will rely on the honor system.New Mexico has adopted guidance on facemasks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outside in most cases. Under revisions Friday to the state's emergency public health order, masks are no longer required of fully vaccinated people in many public settings, though businesses and workplaces may still make face coverings a requirement for all.